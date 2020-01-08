Quantcast
Connect with us

Americans are paying an extra $3,000 because the rich won’t pay their taxes: report

Published

55 mins ago

on

A new report by the Taxpayer Advocate Service found that Americans are paying an extra $3,000 in taxes because of people who aren’t paying all they owe.

Bloomberg News reported on the findings showing that the surtax is largely due to the reduced funding for the IRS. As Congress cuts operational funds to the IRS, fewer agents are on hand to audit those who refuse to pay their taxes or come up with loopholes that seem suspicious.

ADVERTISEMENT

That “has reduced the amount the IRS has been able to collect from taxpayers voluntarily or through enforcement,” the report revealed.

Wealthy taxpayers who can afford powerful lawyers to fight back against the IRS costs the department more time and greater effort when they’re already short-staffed. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration criticized the IRS for letting the rich and corporations slide simply because it’s more work. The payoffs, however, would be much higher.

“The IRS recently estimated the tax gap – the difference between what the federal government is owed and actually collects – averaged about $381 billion in unpaid tax from 2011-2013. That equates to roughly 14.2% of taxes never being submitted to the agency,” Bloomberg News explained.

That cost adds up to the $3,000 “tax” that Americans are forced to cover.

This report goes off of 2012-2013 taxes because it is far enough out to observe specifics about IRS audits. In the years since 2013, Republicans in Congress have continued to slash funding to the IRS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from Bloomberg News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senator backs War Powers vote after ‘unconstitutional’ briefing from the Trump administration

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the Trump administration on Wednesday for their "unconstitutional" briefing on why President Donald Trump assassinated Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson described Lee as "ANGRY."

"It's un-American, it's unconstitutional, and it's wrong," Lee said.

He will now support a vote on the war pushed by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Fox News cut away during his statements:

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1215023938532712450

https://twitter.com/kathrynw5/status/1215021985710923776

https://twitter.com/igorbobic/status/1215021730877628417

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ripped for crisis photo showing ‘a bunch of old white guys’: ‘It’s called The Situation Comedy Room’

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

The White House on Wednesday released a photo of President Donald Trump huddled with advisors in the Situation Room on Tuesday after Iran launched ballistic missile attacks against U.S. troops in response to America's assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

Questions continue to swill over why Trump assassinated Suleimani, when two previous administrations and Israel had both decided such action would be counterproductive.

The photo shows Trump -- arms crossed tightly -- with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and -- as many internet users noted -- "a bunch old white guys."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rockets fired into Green Zone near US embassy in Baghdad: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

There are multiple reports of air raid sirens going off at the United States embassy in Baghdad. In videos, loud pops and explosions followed.

The information hasn't been confirmed by U.S. news outlets or by the White House. The action comes after two U.S. bases were bombed by Iran Tuesday night.

https://twitter.com/ChloeSalsameda/status/1215014877200125952

https://twitter.com/BarzanSadiq/status/1215015010805649410

https://twitter.com/ragipsoylu/status/1215014510223937536

https://twitter.com/janearraf/status/1215012514322358274

https://twitter.com/Imamofpeace/status/1215013420161884161

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image