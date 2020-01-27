Anti-impeachment conservative admits John Bolton just ‘blew up’ Trump’s entire defense

Conservative Andrew McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor who writes regularly for the National Review, has long been opposed to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
However, he admits in his latest column that new revelations from former Trump national security adviser John Bolton mean that the president’s entire defense strategy against impeachment has now been effectively “blown up.”
He starts off his column by chiding the president and his team for trying to dishonestly claim that there was never a quid-pro-quo agreement related to military aid to Ukraine, while also trying to make the case that the president “did nothing wrong.”
“You always want the foundation of your defense to be something that is true, that you are sure you can prove, and that will not change,” McCarthy writes. “Instead, the president and his team decided to make a stand on ground that could not be defended, on facts that were unfolding and bound to change. Last night, that ground predictably shifted.”
He then runs through how “foolhardy” it was for Trump to claim there was never any pressure campaign against Ukraine when so much testimonial and documentary evidence contradicts that claim.
“They decided to contest the underlying facts, where the president’s case is weakest,” he concludes. “They decided to fight on quid pro quo… so now they will have to deal with John Bolton’s account and the rising demands that he be called as a witness.”
Read the whole column here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.