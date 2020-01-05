Quantcast
Anti-Putin activist says Russian government likely scared by Trump's attack on Iran

43 mins ago

Bill Browder — the British businessman and anti-Vladimir Putin activist who has successfully pushed for sanctions on Russia for its human rights violations — spoke with Salon to analyze why Russian officials and media outlets are condemning President Donald Trump’s decision to have a drone strike assassinate Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

“I think that more than anything, Putin is absolutely terrified by the assassination of Soleimani,” Browder told Salon by email on Saturday. “If the US can go after a high-level military enemy from the air with drones and kill him, it means that the US can go after any of their political and military enemies in the same way. At some point, it could be Putin’s turn.”

This piece first appeared at Salon.com. 

He added, “Putin was traumatized after Gaddafi’s killing and this opens up a whole new range of terrible possibilities for him. Putin only respects extreme violence and power and this speaks to him like nothing else.”

In the aftermath of Soleimani’s assassination, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred to Soleimani’s killing as an “adventurist” step by the Trump administration and said “Soleimani was devoted to protecting Iran’s national interests. We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people.” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Soleimani’s assassination “grossly violates international law” and claimed that “the targeted actions of a UN member state to eliminate officials of another UN member state, moreover, on the territory of a third sovereign state without its knowledge, flagrantly violate the principles of international law and deserve condemnation.”

Meanwhile, a Russian state television reporter, Stanislav Khamdokhov of RIA Novost, described the assassination as “a terrorist act” by the American government and RIA Novosti columnist Irina Alksnis argued that “Americans are steadily losing political positions in the Middle East. Russia, Turkey and Iran are stepping on their heels. Washington simply does not have the strength to challenge Moscow in Syria or Tehran in Iraq.”

Russia is not alone in reacting negatively to the assassination of Soleimani. The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to kick American troops out of their country, while the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement through a spokesperson that he is “deeply concerned” about the assassination and believes “this is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told a news conference in Berlin, “The American action was a reaction to a whole series of military provocations which Iran is responsible for. We are at a dangerous point of escalation. It’s now about contributing to a de-escalation with calm and restraint.” Similarly British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that “we have always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qassem Soleimani. Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.”

By contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that Soleimani was “responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks. President Trump deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively.” He concluded that “Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defense.”

Trump doubles down on attacking cultural sites in Iran

20 mins ago

January 5, 2020

President Donald Trump threatened that the United States would bomb Iran cultural sites if they retaliated against the U.S. or allies. The comment came hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "State of the Union," that the U.S. would not go against past norms.

“We’re going to do the things that are right and the things that are consistent with American lives,” said Pompeo. “If the Iranian leadership makes a bad decision, we hope that they won’t. But when they do, America will respond.”

CNN's Manu Raju tweeted about Trump's statements Sunday as he returned to Washington, D.C. after about a month on vacation at his Palm Beach golf club.

Ivanka and Trump Organization linked to Suleimani’s front company: New Yorker writer

1 hour ago

January 5, 2020

New Yorker writer Adam Davidson tweeted Sunday that when Iran leaders set up front companies to try and acquire weapons of mass destruction that the Trump Organization met with one of those front groups.

"One of Soleiman's chief goals was to acquire WMD missile systems that could threaten Israel and US installations," Davidson wrote on Twitter Sunday. "He assigned the job to his ally, Mohamed Bagher Ghalibaf. When sanctions began, the IRGC used front companies to handle WMD acquisition."

He explained that the Darvishi brothers, who served as chief deputies to Ghalibaf, set up one of the largest and most successful fake companies named Azarpassillo. The main partner was Azerbaijan's Minister of Transport, Ziya Mammadov, who sent his son to the United States to meet with the Trump Organization and other businesses.

