‘Are you kidding me?’ Monica Lewinsky reacts to Ken Starr joining Trump’s impeachment defense team
Monica Lewinsky was among those expressing shock Friday morning after it was announced that Ken Starr and Robert Ray—both of whom served as special prosecutors in the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in the 1990s—were appointed by President Donald Trump to be part of his legal defense team during the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial.
this is definitely an “are you fucking kidding me?” kinda day.
— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 17, 2020
As Politico reports, Starr and Ray, along with Harvard Law School’s Alan Dershowitz and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, will “serve as clean-up hitters behind White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow” for Trump’s six-person team of lawyers.
Trump’s legal “dream team” left other critics also unimpressed:
Pretty sure the last time Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr were on the same legal team was when they were working to keep Jeffery Epstein out of prison in Florida https://t.co/g1ibM1VCqM
— Rob Cohen (@Rob_Coh) January 17, 2020
I get why Trump thinks this is a clever legal dream team. But I'd bet this is going to backfire in a big way. For everything Starr says to defend Trump, there will be clips of him taking the opposite position against Clinton. It will only underscore the Republican hypocrisy. https://t.co/Q2w4kZyqwH
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 17, 2020
“Of all the lawyers in the country, Trump chose Ken Starr—who was fired from Baylor University over a rape scandal—and Alan Dershowitz—who helped pedophile rapist Jeffrey Epstein stay out of prison,” tweeted Keith Boykin, a political commentator for CNN. “That’s the message Trump wants to send for his impeachment?”
Trump’s Senate trial will be ‘riddled by hypocrisy’ with Ken Starr defending him: CNN legal analyst
President Donald Trump's decision to tap former Whitewater special prosecutor Ken Starr for his impeachment defense team drew a sharp rebuke from former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on Friday.
"Whatever they do will be riddled by hypocrisy," Honig said of Trump's impeachment defense team during an appearance on CNN. "Ken Starr, the guy who spent years trying to throw a president out of office for lying about sex in a civil deposition, is now defending a president who has been impeached for trying to shake down a foreign country to interfere with an election. I don't know how you square that."
Trump scalded for adding Dershowitz and Starr to impeachment team: ‘Invite clowns — expect a circus’
President Donald Trump raised eyebrows by adding attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to his impeachment defense team.
Starr served as independent counsel during Bill Clinton's impeachment, and both attorneys helped late financier Jeffrey Epstein secure a sweetheart deal as he battled dozens of sex abuse claims by teenage girls.
Dershowitz has been accused of sex abuse by one of Epstein's victims, and Starr was ousted as president of Baylor University in 2016 after an investigation into his handling of sexual assault claims against football players.
Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who dropped an investigation into Trump University in 2013 after receiving a campaign donation from the future president's foundation, will also join the team.