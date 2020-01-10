Assassination ‘was a Mar-a-Lago decision’: Here’s how generals could have blocked it if Trump had been in DC

The hostilities with Iran may have been averted if President Donald Trump had not been vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort, an expert on his Florida compound explained on MSNBC on Friday.
“Donald Trump goes down to Mar-a-Lago a lot — especially during the winter,” MSNBC anchor Katy Tur said. “As the owner, he’s always been vetted as a rock star there, but my next guest now it’s different, now he’s being treated to something more akin to a God.”
For analysis, Tur interviewed journalist Laurence Leamer, the author of the 2018 book Mar-A-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace.
“So Larry, you say it’s taken on more of a cult-like atmosphere,” Tur said.
“It’s this atmosphere of endless stroking which I think is unhealthy for the leader of our country,” Leamer said.
“In fact, the assassination of General Suleimani in a way is a Mar-a-Lago decision. I’m not sure if he’s been in the Oval Office and his aides and generals had talked about the consequences of killing this evil man if he would have gone ahead. But that’s what Mar-a-Lago is for him and he needs it, he’s hungry for it.”
“It’s more like a cult the longer he’s there,” Leamer added.
The host also examined whether there might have been insider trading connected to Mar-a-Lago in the hours between when the strike was conducted and when the Pentagon claimed credit for the assassination.
Watch:
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace drew upon her experience as a White House communications director for the George W. Bush administration during the Iraq War to analyze the Trump administration's "communications calamity" during the new hostilities with Iran.
"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms today in a letter to her colleagues that she will submit the two articles of impeachment next week," Wallace reported. "The House impeached Donald Trump, of course, for abusing his power while carrying out U.S. foreign policy."
"As the president himself faced with his closest brush yet with the possibility of war, one can't but help but wonder if he used withholding the aid with any remorse. One Trump ally told me last night, 'he has zero capacity for empathy' so I'm guessing the answer is slim to none on that front," Wallace noted.
