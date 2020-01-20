Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby targeted by shockingly racist voicemail

On Monday, BET reported on a racist voicemail left for Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, a prominent advocate of criminal justice reform.

“How dare you come to St. Louis and say you’ve got the back of that lousy b***h, State’s Attorney Kim Gardner,” said the unidentified woman in the voicemail. “She is just like you, that’s why. Birds of a feather, b*****s. That’s what you are. You hate cops, you hate white people. You do everything you can to give all the Blacks who are criminals every benefit of the doubt that everybody else is a suspect.”

“Black lives only matter when a white person takes it. You Blacks can kill each other all you want,” continued the voicemail. “In fact, I think that’s the grand solution. We need to start driving around the ghetto to just drop them boxes of bullets on every street corner.”

Mosby responded by posting the clip of the voicemail on social media, so everyone could see the abuse she was facing:

This is why #IStandWithKimGardner and this hateful rhetoric only strengthens my resolve to continue fighting for justice and working to undo the blight of mass incarceration and its impact on communities of color.” #KeepersOfTheStatusQuo pic.twitter.com/GbP8fTjJbH — Marilyn J. Mosby (@MarilynMosbyEsq) January 16, 2020

Mosby has attracted hate for publicly backing Gardner, a fellow prominent Black prosecutor who is filing a lawsuit alleging that the city of St. Louis and its police union are violating the federal Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 by engaging in a “racially-motivated conspiracy” to oust her from office. Several St. Louis officers have been caught posting racist content on social media attacking Gardner’s efforts to reform discriminatory drug arrest policies, but almost none of them have faced any disciplinary action from the city.

The St. Louis Division of Police also opened an “unusual investigation” into Gardner’s office examining her role in the case against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, an ally of former Vice President Mike Pence who resigned after accusations he sexually assaulted a woman and blackmailed her with photographs of the incident. She has not been charged with any crimes as a result of this investigation, but the fact that prosecutors usually have immunity for decisions they make on cases, combined with the fact that she received several threatening and racist messages in connection with the Greitens case, leads her to believe this too was an effort to intimidate her.