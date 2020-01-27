Beijing reports capital’s first death from coronavirus
Beijing authorities on Monday reported the Chinese capital’s first death from a new deadly virus that has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 80 people and causing global alarm.
The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later, the city’s health commission said.
He went to a hospital on January 21 and died on Monday of respiratory failure, the commission said.
The authorities have enacted sweeping travel restrictions across the country in a desperate bid to stop the virus from spreading further.
Transport bans have been enacted in Wuhan and other cities in central Hubei province, effectively corralling some 56 million people.
Beijing has halted long-distance bus service to and from the city.
© 2020 AFP
Fox News contributor Dan Bongino: John Bolton is just another ‘snake’ in the liberal ‘swamp’
Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said that President Barack Obama had not done enough to clean the "swamp" in Washington, D.C. after reports said that former National Security Adviser John Bolton was aware of the president's Ukraine scheme.
According to portions of Bolton's new book obtained by The New York Times, Trump told him to withhold Ukraine aid to force the country to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
Bongino suggested to the hosts of Fox & Friends that Bolton, who was also a Fox News contributor at one time, could be part of a liberal conspiracy to bring down the president.
Taliban claims American plane ‘crashed’ in eastern Afghanistan
The Taliban claimed a US forces aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan Monday hours after a plane went down into an area controlled largely by the insurgents.
The militants claim comes as confusion continued to surround the incident, with Afghan officials and airliners denying that any of their aircraft are missing while NATO have yet to officially comment on the crash.
"An aircraft of American occupiers has crashed in Ghazni province," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Pashto-language statement, adding that all the crew members onboard had been killed.Confusion also clouded the Taliban statement, however, with one version saying the plane crashed while another version said the insurgents brought down the craft.
Large swathes of rural areas in Ghazni province are controlled or under the influence of Taliban militants, making access difficult for officials.
Fox News guest calls for Obama testimony in Trump impeachment trial
A Fox News guest suggested calling former President Barack Obama to testify in his successor's impeachment trial.
David Avella, chairman of the GOPPAC organization, appeared Monday morning on "America's Newsroom" to address claims by former national security adviser John Bolton, who said in his upcoming book that President Donald Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden.
Republican senators were reportedly blindsided by the revelations, which the White House knew about last month, and are signaling they may call Bolton to testify during the trial -- but Avella warned that would come at a cost to Democrats.