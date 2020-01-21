‘Beyond disturbing’: Right-wing Bolsonaro government charges US journalist Glenn Greenwald with cybercrimes
“This is despicable, dangerous, and a crime against journalism.”
Journalist Glenn Greenwald was reportedly charged with cybercrimes by Brazilian authorities Tuesday in connection to his reporting on corruption in the country, a move by the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro that was quickly and forcefully condemned by progressives and journalists around the world.
“This is beyond disturbing,” said Trevor Timm, executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation.
Prosecutors claimed that Greenwald—who has lived in Brazil with his husband, David Miranda, for many years—was at the center of a “criminal conspiracy” to hack cellphones of government officials.
According to the New York Times:
Citing intercepted messages between Mr. Greenwald and the hackers, prosecutors say the journalist played a “clear role in facilitating the commission of a crime.”
For instance, prosecutors contend that Mr. Greenwald encouraged the hackers to delete archives that had already been shared with The Intercept Brasil, in order to cover their tracks.
Prosecutors also say that Mr. Greenwald was communicating with the hackers while they were actively monitoring private chats on Telegram, a messaging app.
“Stand with Glenn,” Young Turks reporter Emma Vigeland tweeted. “This is criminalization of journalism.”
Glenn Greenwald Charged With Cybercrimes in Brazil
Stand with Glenn. This is criminalization of journalism. https://t.co/nA0aZ0FWEo
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) January 21, 2020
Other journalists also weighed in to show their support for Greenwald.
This is despicable, dangerous and a crime against journalism. https://t.co/ap5rbvuH1O via @NYTimes
— jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 21, 2020
Journalism has been under attack around the world now Glenn Greenwald is Charged With Cybercrimes in Brazil by their homophobic climate change denying president. https://t.co/9zYSo7UnEl
— Tabetha Wallace (@TabethaWatching) January 21, 2020
This is outrageous. https://t.co/k9BIogReZp
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 21, 2020
Greenwald’s reporting for The Intercept Brasil on corruption has roiled Brazil over the past year. Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro has been a frequent target of the exposés, which have shaken public confidence in the Bolsonaro government.
On Tuesday, the government took action after months of threatening to go more aggressively after journalists, including Greenwald.
Reporting of the charges did not include comment from Greenwald, whose condition and safety were unknown at press time.
