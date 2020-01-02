‘Big new escalation at Baghdad airport’ with a fatal drone strike and rocket launches: report
On Thursday, Washington Post Beirut bureau chief Liz Sly reported a “big new escalation” at Baghdad International Airport, with rocket attacks that have left eight dead, and a drone strike that killed a top Shi’a leader “and his guests”:
News of a big new escalation at Baghdad airport tonight. Two incidents:
1) three Katyusha rockets exploded.
2) A drone strike killed a top Shiite militia leader, the PMF head of protocol Mohammed Ridha, “with his guests.”
(Who were his guests??)
— Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 2, 2020
It is possible the drone strike was initially mistaken for Katyushas. The Iraqi army reported three Katyusha rockets exploded. Then the PMF said that Mohammed Ridha had been assassinated in a drone strike. Were there two incidents, or one?
— Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 2, 2020
The bigger news is that the drone strike has killed a very senior PMF official who was escorting some "guests" away from Baghdad airport (at night). Who were they? Who did the drone strike?
— Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 2, 2020
CTS sources tell us there were Katyushas and a drone strike. Let’s see.
— Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 2, 2020
PMF (Shiite militia command) have just issued a statement denying the rumors that Abu Mahdi Mohandis died in the drone strike against PMF vehicles at Baghdad airport tonight. Other rumors not denied yet.
— Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 3, 2020
NBC’s Cal Perry reported that one of those killed in the strike may be a senior leader of the militant group Hezbollah — creating the potential for even more escalation:
Some reporting that one of the dead in the Baghdad strike is Muhammad al-Kawtharani. A senior member of Hezbollah. At the highest level. Their man in Iraq. If true this is a significant escalation & hard to imagine it won’t result in a wider conflict.
— Cal Perry (@CalNBC) January 3, 2020
Breaking Banner
Roger Stone associate admitted to Mueller he believed his own lies about the cover-up: report
One of the new revelations from the latest tranche of documents released from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as part of a BuzzFeed News Freedom of Information Act lawsuit concerns Jerome Corsi, a key associate of convicted Trump adviser Roger Stone.
Corsi, according to the memos, was interviewed five times by Mueller's team, and in the last interview he "apologized it had taken him so long to come to terms with the truth," and it was because "he needed to admit to himself that he was lying ... he had been lying to himself to believe his own cover story."
Breaking Banner
Republican Josh Hawley ripped as a ‘bootlicking hack’ for move to block Trump’s impeachment trial
One Republican Senator is attempting a parliamentary maneuver to block the United States Senate from ever holding an impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who was a state attorney general and led the Federalist Society at Yale Law School prior to his election to the Senate, announced he would be introducing a motion to change Senate rules dismiss all of the charges against Trump.
Dems said impeachment was URGENT. Now they don’t want to have a trial, because they have no evidence. In real world, if prosecution doesn’t proceed with case, it gets dismissed. So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution