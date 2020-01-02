Quantcast
‘Big new escalation at Baghdad airport’ with a fatal drone strike and rocket launches: report

11 mins ago

On Thursday, Washington Post Beirut bureau chief Liz Sly reported a “big new escalation” at Baghdad International Airport, with rocket attacks that have left eight dead, and a drone strike that killed a top Shi’a leader “and his guests”:

NBC’s Cal Perry reported that one of those killed in the strike may be a senior leader of the militant group Hezbollah — creating the potential for even more escalation:

