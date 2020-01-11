Blackwater founder Erik Prince pushed Trump allies to assassinate Gen. Suleimani: Mueller documents

New details continue to emerge about Donald Trump ordering the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassim Suleimani.
“Erik Prince, the Blackwater-founder-turned-unofficial-2016-Trump-campaign-adviser, advocated to the campaign years ago for the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, according to a recently disclosed memo that reveals some of the earliest thinking circulated within Donald Trump’s team regarding his approach to Iran,” CNN reported Saturday.
Prince is the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
“Prince made the pitch in a memo emailed to Steve Bannon, then running the conservative website Breitbart, who forwarded the memo to then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski,” CNN explained. “It’s not clear whether the message reached Trump, but Prince’s outreach on foreign policy later got him audiences with future national security adviser Michael Flynn and Donald Trump Jr.”
Prince referred to the Iranian general as “the Heinrich Himmler of the Iranian State” and said it was a “national disgrace” he was not already dead.
However, the assassination may have been just what Suleimani wanted.
Also on Saturday, The New York Times reported on a meeting Suleimani had with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.
Nasrallah has said he warned Suleimani that his photo was being shown in the news in America, telling him it represented the “media and political preparation for his assassination.”
“But as he recalled, General Suleimani laughed, and said that, in fact, he hoped to die a martyr and asked Mr. Nasrallah to pray that he would,” The Times reported.
