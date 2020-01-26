Bloomberg calls Trump’s Israel rhetoric a ‘disgrace’ during Jewish voter event
MIAMI — With President Donald Trump aggressively wooing Jewish voters amid dissent on the left over America’s support for Israel, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg hoped to carve out a middle gr…
Bloomberg calls Trump’s Israel rhetoric a ‘disgrace’ during Jewish voter event
DNC’s Tom Perez under fire for convention committee picks
Progressives raised alarm this weekend after Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez released his picks for the 2020 Democratic National Convention committees.
The list of nominees, Sunrise Movement political director Evan Weber said Sunday, looks like "a who's-who of people explicitly opposed to the progressive agenda."
Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof, sparked a flurry of responses when he shared Perez's list on social media Saturday afternoon.
As election season starts in earnest, all eyes turn to Iowa
The rush is on for Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa, with a brief break in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump in Washington and the first vote in the party's nominating process a little more than a week away.
Iowans' first-in-the-country vote -- set for February 3 this year -- often plays an outsized role in shaping the presidential field. But in a year of extraordinary flux among Democratic front-runners, predictions are less sure.
A New York Times poll Saturday did show progressive Senator Bernie Sanders pulling into a timely lead in Iowa, with a sizable, seven-point lead over three candidates who sit in a statistical tie: former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, former US Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.