Bolsonaro calls Oscar-nominated Brazil political film ‘rubbish’
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday dismissed an Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary about the 2016 impeachment of leftist ex-leader Dilma Rousseff as “rubbish.”
The film, which exposes the deep political divisions in Latin America’s biggest democracy, has been shortlisted alongside “American Factory,” “The Cave,” “For Sama” and “Honeyland” for the best documentary prize.
“Am I going to waste time on rubbish like that?” the far-right leader told journalists in the capital Brasilia when asked if he had watched “The Edge of Democracy” by director Petra Costa.
“Fiction … for those who like what vultures eat, it’s a good film.”
The film follows the rise and fall of left-wing icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the impeachment of his successor Rousseff.
Their political ups and downs paved the way for Bolsonaro’s 2018 election victory, which ended decades of leftist rule in the country.
While various Brazilian-made films have previously been nominated for Oscars, none have won a golden statue.
Mitch McConnell: ‘There is little to no sentiment in the Republican caucus for the motion to dismiss’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday admitted that there is "little to no sentiment in the Republican caucus" supporting a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
At a press conference, McConnell told reporters that the Senate impeachment trial will likely begin next Tuesday.
“There is little to no sentiment in the Republican caucus for the motion to dismiss," McConnell said.
The Majority Leader went on to suggest that Republicans would call their own witnesses if Democrats insist on having having new testimony.
"I can’t imagine that only the witnesses that Democrats want to call would be called," he said.
In an MSNBC panel discussion Tuesday, former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, warned that American law has not kept up with technology. As a result, the laws and regulations on international hacking are ambiguous. The recent act by Russia to hack the Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma to search for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden is exactly what former special counsel Robert Mueller cautioned would happen in 2020.
"We have been told, including by Bob Mueller, that Russians were doing this in an ongoing fashion," said Figliuzzi. "This is the new battlefield. This is the new normal. We're going to see this go on and on and on. And it may be Joe Biden that this is about right now, but every candidate should hunker down and get ready for foreign influence, hacking and propaganda."
Trump’s withered soul laid bare as he mindlessly jumps from one preposterous decision to the next
There’s an old joke about how Richard Nixon was the kind of politician who’d cut down an endangered giant redwood, then climb on the stump and make a speech about conservation.
Fast forward to 2020 and Donald Trump, who with every breath plunges Nixonian hypocrisy to heretofore unimagined depths: “I want clean air,” he declared the other day. “I want clean water. I want the cleanest air, want the cleanest water. The environment is very important to me."
Trump said this, Philip Bump of the Washington Post points out, at a White House event “focused on scaling back the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, which, among other things, mandates environmental reviews for federal projects.”