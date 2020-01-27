Bolton book leaked after the White House made copies of the single manuscript they were given: report

NBC News corresponded Carol Lee reported Monday that one copy of Bolton’s manuscript was given to the White House — where copies were made.
Bolton reportedly believes that “the process was corrupted” by the administration.
“So it suggests that there are multiple copies floating around, and from the Bolton team’s perspective, they’re saying we gave them one copy — what they did with it, we don’t know, but clearly it’s gotten out there and it’s not coming from us,” Lee reported. “They really want to distance themselves from the idea that he is somehow behind leaking this.”
Also on Monday, Bolton, his literary agent and publisher put out a joint statement denying any involvement in the media obtaining the manuscript.
“There was absolutely no coordination with The New York Times or anyone else regarding the appearance of information about his book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ at online booksellers,” the statement read. “Any assertion to the contrary is unfounded speculation.”
Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The New York Times also put out a statement.
He noted that, “The Times does not discuss its sources, but I should point out that no one has questioned the accuracy of our report.”
President Donald Trump's lawyer Alan Dershowitz took to the Senate podium Monday to explain that the president absolutely did what he's being accused of, he just shouldn't be impeached for it.
Dershowitz argued that Trump cares so much about corruption that his actions in Ukraine were about foreign policy, not for Trump's own personal purposes. It's a fact that doesn't hold up to evidence, as Trump has never once indicated in all of his years in office or in the campaign that he cared about corruption in the Ukraine or anywhere else.
In fact, according to a new book, Trump advocated the opposite.
On Monday, as former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz delivered his defenses of President Donald Trump to the Senate, legal analyst Elie Mystal fact-checked and debunked his "sleight of hand" arguments in real time:
All right let's do this: Sleight of hand #1: Dersh says he will analyze why the Framers chose the words they did as "the sole criteria for impeachment."
Nope, nothing in the doc says "SOLE CRITERIA." That's a trick he learned from FedSoc, requiring textual fealty.
Yet another huge bombshell was revealed to be included in manuscript for the upcoming book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton titled The Room Where it Happened.
"John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser, privately told Attorney General William P. Barr last year that he had concerns that President Trump was effectively granting personal favors to the autocratic leaders of Turkey and China, according to an unpublished manuscript by Mr. Bolton," New York Times correspondents Micheal Schmidt and Maggie Haberman reported Monday evening.