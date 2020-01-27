Quantcast
Bolton book leaked after the White House made copies of the single manuscript they were given: report

Published

1 min ago

on

More details are emerging as to how The New York Times obtained a manuscript of John Bolton’s upcoming book The Room Where it Happened.

NBC News corresponded Carol Lee reported Monday that one copy of Bolton’s manuscript was given to the White House — where copies were made.

Bolton reportedly believes that “the process was corrupted” by the administration.

“So it suggests that there are multiple copies floating around, and from the Bolton team’s perspective, they’re saying we gave them one copy — what they did with it, we don’t know, but clearly it’s gotten out there and it’s not coming from us,” Lee reported. “They really want to distance themselves from the idea that he is somehow behind leaking this.”

Also on Monday, Bolton, his literary agent and publisher put out a joint statement denying any involvement in the media obtaining the manuscript.

“There was absolutely no coordination with The New York Times or anyone else regarding the appearance of information about his book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ at online booksellers,” the statement read. “Any assertion to the contrary is unfounded speculation.”

Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The New York Times also put out a statement.

He noted that, “The Times does not discuss its sources, but I should point out that no one has questioned the accuracy of our report.”

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
