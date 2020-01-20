Breaking down Harry and Meghan’s bid for ‘financial independence’
Following their newly-forged agreement with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan hope their departure from the royal family will give them “financial independence”.
The couple are giving up their taxpayer-funded income, maintaining some other revenue streams, while leaving several questions about their finances unanswered.
– What is their income? –
Harry and Meghan earned a small share of the Sovereign Grant, paid annually to Queen Elizabeth II to cover her and family members’ official duties, as well as the upkeep of royal palaces.
The grant amounted to £82 million ($107 million, 96 million euros) for the 2018-2019 financial year.
It is not known how much is paid to each family member, but it is said to represent only five percent of the couple’s income.
The remainder is allocated to them by Harry’s father Prince Charles via the Duchy of Cornwall, a 53,000 hectare estate and financial portfolio granted to the heir to the throne.
It comprised assets of nearly £1 billion in 2018-2019, making a profit of over £20 million.
The Times newspaper reported that around £5 million per year is paid out to Charles’ two sons, Harry and William.
– What are Harry and Meghan giving up? –
The couple will “no longer receive public funds for royal duties”, according to a Buckingham Palace statement on Saturday.
It said they had also shared their wish to “repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home”.
The recent renovation cost British taxpayers £2.4 million.
But it remains unclear if Harry will continue to be so heavily subsidised by Prince Charles and the Duchy of Cornwall.
The Daily Telegraph reported Sunday that the Prince will continue to offer “private financial support” to his son and his wife.
But it said that was expected to come from his own private investment income rather than revenue generated by the duchy, and that this was not “an inexhaustible source of funds”, according to a royal source.
– What resources do they have? –
Harry and Meghan will be free to earn their own money after giving up their royal titles and allowances.
This should present little problem to the photogenic and globally recognisable couple.
They have also retained their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which the pair could seek to build a brand around.
Meanwhile, Harry sits on an inheritance of tens of millions of pounds, from the death of his mother Diana and also left to him by his great-grandmother, according to the British press.
For her part, Meghan Markle previously earned hundreds of thousands of dollars when she was an actress, starring in the US TV series Suits, and running her blog The Tig.
– Who will pay for their security? –
Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on the details of security arrangements in its weekend statement, adding there were “well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security”.
Harry and Meghan’s VIP status entitles them to armed close protection by the British police, and any change to that would ultimately be sanctioned by Britain’s interior ministry.
The subject has already become sensitive in Canada, where the couple plan to spend a large chunk of their time.
In a survey by the Angus Reid Institute, almost three-quarters of Canadians said they did not want their country to bear the costs of their protection.
Senators who vote for Trump’s vindication are blessing such corruption in the future: columnist
In an op-ed published at The Washington Post this Monday, Michael Gerson argues that despite Donald Trump's election promises of rooting out corruption and fixing the 'broken' culture in Washington, he has instead called upon his party and followers to "normalize corruption and brokenness as essential features of our political order."
Using the example of the core foundation of Trump's upcoming impeachment trial, which is that he "used public funds as leverage to gain private, political benefits from a foreign government an impeachable abuse of presidential power," Gerson contends that Republicans' only means of defense against the charges is a "babbling incoherence in trying to avoid it."
Lev Parnas calls on Bill Barr to recuse himself from investigation due to ‘conflict of interest’
Speaking to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow last Wednesday, Lev Parnas said that President Trump “knew exactly what was going on” regarding the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
“He was aware of all my movements,” Parnas told Maddow. “I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the president. I have no intent, I have no reason to speak to any of these officials.”
In that same interview, Parnas, a Soviet-born businessman and former associate of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, went on to implicate multiple people in Trump's administration of having direct knowledge of his dealings in Ukraine, including Attorney General William Barr.
Sorry, GOP, the whole ‘my witness for your witness’ thing isn’t the law — it only casts doubt on you: Ex-prosecutor
In an op-ed for the Washington Post, former federal prosecutor Joyce White Vance explained that the idea of "witness reciprocity" that Republicans seem to think exists, isn't actually a thing.
"Witness 'reciprocity' isn't a thing. So no, there can't be a Biden for every Bolton. Only testimony that bolsters or casts doubt on facts necessary to deciding on the articles of impeachment is relevant at trial," she wrote.
Her comment comes after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) decided that because Democrats want a first-hand witness to testify at the impeachment trial in the Senate. Cruz, wants someone that has nothing to do with President Donald Trump's obstruction of justice or his abuse of power, and instead is part of one of the president's conspiracy theories.