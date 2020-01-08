Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as ‘senior’ royals
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a historic statement Wednesday.
“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they added.
“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.”
The shock news follows a turbulent year for the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Christmas in Canada after speaking of the pressure of being in the spotlight following their wedding and son Archie’s birth in May.
They had previously announced they would miss Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, choosing to spend it instead with the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland.
GOP lawmaker accused of backing ‘holy war’ terrorism may be ‘more popular’ than ever: columnist
Rep. Matt Shea, the Washington state Republican lawmaker who has been accused of supporting Christian nationalist domestic terrorism in a report released by the Washington House of Representatives last year, is staying afloat thanks to the efforts of hundreds of small-dollar donors.
According to Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, data from the state Public Disclosure Commission shows that Shea "has received the second-most individual campaign donations of any state House Republican, behind only the House Minority Leader, Rep. JT Wilcox."
Viking runestone linked to fears of climate change: study
One of the world's most famous runestones is now believed to have been erected by Vikings fearing a repeat of a previous cold climate crisis in Scandinavia, a new study said Wednesday.
The Rok stone, raised in the ninth century near the lake Vattern in south central Sweden, bears the longest runic inscription in the world with more than 700 runes covering its five sides.
It is believed to have been erected as a memorial to a dead son, but the exact meaning of the text has remained elusive, as parts are missing and it contains different writing forms.
The stone refers to the heroic acts of "Theodoric," which some scholars believe refers to Theodoric the Great, a sixth century ruler of the Ostrogoths in what is now Italy.