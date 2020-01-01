BUSTED: Florida Republican jailed on kidnapping and domestic violence charges

Authorities in Florida arrested far-right Republican candidate Augustus Sol Invictus on Monday.

Invictus is being held without bond in the Brevard County jail, with the charge listed as “out of state fugitive.”

“White nationalist Augustus Sol Invictus, a lawyer who has described himself at different times as an emperor, a prophet and a god, was arrested Monday in Florida on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence and weapons violations,” journalist Nick Martin reported Wednesday.

The suspect was born as Austin Mitchell Gillespie, but he legally changed his name to the Latin term for “majestic unconquered sun.”

In 2018, he ran for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in Florida, but lost the nomination to Rick Scott. He is now running for president.

“Court records show Invictus was picked up on a warrant out of South Carolina and is being held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 15,” Martin reported.

Invictus has been a leading voice in the Alt-Right and was a featured speaker at the fatal “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Martin reports the arrest was, “part of a joint effort by U.S. Marshals from both South Carolina and Orlando, Florida as well as the Brevard County sheriff’s fugitive unit.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which researches hate groups in America, has been tracking Invictus.

“His myriad speeches, writings, recordings and political activities in the past six years reveal his primary motivations to be racism, sexism and anti-Semitism, coupled with a dangerous penchant for violence,” SPLC explained.

“In keeping with his fantasies about the glory of conflict, he’s involved in the American Guard as a ‘Sergeant at Arms,’ and he’s second in command of the Fraternal Order of Alt-Knights, an offshoot of Gavin McInnes’ Proud Boys that McInnes has called the ‘military division,’ Invictus has made specific, public calls to violence. He frequently threatens to hang people from lampposts, hurling the warning specifically at attorneys, progressives and journalists, even calling out VICE Media by name,” SPLC noted.

Martin revealed more details about Invictus on Twitter:

5. Invictus, who legally changed his name from Austin Gillespie, announced in August he is running for president. His campaign propaganda is full of fascist imagery. His platform, unsurprisingly, is deeply misogynistic and racist. pic.twitter.com/iI6SuPJzrA — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) January 1, 2020

6. The platform states, for example, that only white males should be allowed to vote and own property. It also proposes creating a “newly established territory” for “all living descendants of [U.S.] slavery” The territory would no longer be part of the United States. pic.twitter.com/nTwo2vvpp3 — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) January 1, 2020

7. Invictus is also a Holocaust denier, telling the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2017 that he was “still waiting to see those facts” when it came to the deaths of 6 million Jews. https://t.co/RgKDo119aZ — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) January 1, 2020

8. Prior to his presidential run, he was perhaps best known for filming himself slaughtering a goat and drinking its blood in a pagan ritual. The incident came to light in 2015 while he was running unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/3jqum8P7cz — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) January 1, 2020

9. At one time, Invictus was a board member at the Foundation for the Marketplace of Ideas along with major figures in the white nationalist movement, including Richard Spencer and James Edwards. https://t.co/CKvB2wx3X4 pic.twitter.com/0iPUeNxqHO — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) January 1, 2020

10. He was also a scheduled speaker in 2017 at the deadly “Unite The Right” white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/Bk0V3LM3tN — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) January 1, 2020

