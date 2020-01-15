Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Jeffrey Epstein accused by Virgin Islands of trafficking girls as young as 11 — as recently as 2018

Published

36 mins ago

on

The Virgin Islands are alleging that Jeffrey Epstein continued to traffic underage girls during the administration of President Donald Trump.

“A lawsuit filed Wednesday by the top law enforcement officer in the U.S. Virgin Islands alleges that multimillionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually trafficked hundreds of young women and girls on his private island as recently as 2018 by using a web of shell companies to carry out and conceal his crimes,” the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The allegations, if validated, broaden the scope of Epstein’s sexual trafficking, and sheds new light on the tactics the former financier used to hide his illicit activities,” the newspaper reported. “Epstein, who was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell last year, allegedly brought girls as young as 11 to his private island, known as Little St. James, and maintained a database to track their availability and movements, the lawsuit said.”

Epstein could have been imprisoned for life in 2017.

“Most of the companies were created in 2011 and 2012, soon after Epstein registered as a sex offender in the Virgin Islands following his 2007 guilty plea to prostitution charges in Palm Beach County, the lawsuit said. That 2007 plea came about after Epstein received a controversial non-prosecution agreement from then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta. The deal shelved a federal sex trafficking indictment that could have put Epstein away for life,” the newspaper reported.

Acosta went on to serve as Labor Secretary in the Trump administration. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in the Metropolitan Correction Center in New York City in August.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace thinks there may be 14 GOP senators who will vote for Bolton to testify

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace suggested that as many as 14 Republican senators would vote to allow former National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Wallace has known Bolton for almost 20 years and the two served together in the George W. Bush administration.

"And I think too, to bring it back to growing support in the Senate, I remember the day the news broke that Bolton was offering himself up, willing to testify if subpoenaed, I suspected he knew where four votes might be hidden," Wallace noted.

Four is the number of Republicans who would need to vote with Democrats to allow witnesses.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Uninterested in evidence’: Embattled Susan Collins blasted for dismissing threats to Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) is once again under fire, this time for discounting and dismissing just-revealed threats to then-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. The House of Representatives was just given intensely disturbing texts from indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, which allegedly show him and a Trump donor now running for Congress.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Jeffrey Epstein accused by Virgin Islands of trafficking girls as young as 11 — as recently as 2018

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

The Virgin Islands are alleging that Jeffrey Epstein continued to traffic underage girls during the administration of President Donald Trump.

"A lawsuit filed Wednesday by the top law enforcement officer in the U.S. Virgin Islands alleges that multimillionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually trafficked hundreds of young women and girls on his private island as recently as 2018 by using a web of shell companies to carry out and conceal his crimes," the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image