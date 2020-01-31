BUSTED: President’s campaign reveals ‘steering over $1.8 million’ to his family and Trump Organization businesses

In a new filing with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign reported spending a staggering amount of money at Trump family businesses.

Anna Massoglia, a researcher at Open Secrets, analyzed Trump’s latest public filings on how he is spending donors’ money.

“New FEC filing: Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign paid $194,247.57 to Trump family members, properties & businesses in the final quarter of last year alone—steering over $1.8 MILLION in donations from presidential campaign donors to Trump’s private interests,” Massoglia reported.

The filings show tens of thousands of dollars going to Trump Tower Commercial LLC and Trump Hotel Collection.

The Trump Corporation, Trump Restaurants, LLC and daughter-in-law Lara Trump also received payments from the campaign.

