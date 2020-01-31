BUSTED: President’s campaign reveals ‘steering over $1.8 million’ to his family and Trump Organization businesses
In a new filing with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign reported spending a staggering amount of money at Trump family businesses.
Anna Massoglia, a researcher at Open Secrets, analyzed Trump’s latest public filings on how he is spending donors’ money.
“New FEC filing: Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign paid $194,247.57 to Trump family members, properties & businesses in the final quarter of last year alone—steering over $1.8 MILLION in donations from presidential campaign donors to Trump’s private interests,” Massoglia reported.
The filings show tens of thousands of dollars going to Trump Tower Commercial LLC and Trump Hotel Collection.
The Trump Corporation, Trump Restaurants, LLC and daughter-in-law Lara Trump also received payments from the campaign.
New @FEC filing: Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign paid $194,247.57 to Trump family members, properties & businesses in the final quarter of last year alone—steering over $1.8 MILLION in donations from presidential campaign donors to @realDonaldTrump's private interests. pic.twitter.com/ell9EtWkDH
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) February 1, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
Jimmy Kimmel rips GOP senators for being on ‘the wrong side of history’ with #ImpeachmentTrialSham
The host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC blasted Senate Republicans on Friday for voting to block witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Using the hashtag #ImpeachmentTrialSham -- which was trending at #1 nationwide on Twitter -- Kimmel posted a composite image of the 51 GOP senators who voted against allowing witnesses.
Kimmel said, "This is what the wrong side of history looks like."
Republicans have been receiving harsh criticism for the vote.
In Colorado, embattled Republican Sen. Cory Gardner was blasted as "Cover-Up Cory."
2020 Election
‘Traitor Thom Tillis’ blasted by angry North Carolina voters who want to throw him out for impeachment vote
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was harshly criticized on Friday after voting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to block witnesses from testifying during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Tillis is facing voters in 2020 as he stands for his first re-election.
Even before the vote on witnesses, Tillis was calling for a vote to acquit Trump.
https://twitter.com/SenThomTillis/status/1223300458380435456
State Sen. Erica Smith, one of the Democrats challenging Tillis, blasted the vote.
“Based on the documents from the House and what the House impeachment leaders and presenters have shared, it appears our president is guilty of obstruction of Congress as well as getting foreign assistance as it pertains to Joe Biden’s son,” Smith told the Charlottesville Observer.