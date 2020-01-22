Carl Bernstein: There are 7-9 ‘wobbly’ Republicans who want witnesses but Mitch McConnell is trying to block them
In a CNN panel discussion Wednesday, notorious Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein revealed that there are seven to nine Republican senators who are wavering after the compelling argument that the House has provided for the impeachment. The problem, however, is that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is refusing to allow any break from the party line.
“I think this is a hugely damaging narrative that was laid out today, and that Mitch McConnell understands, and has understood for a while that this hugely damaging narrative was going to affect his members,” said Bernstein. “And that his strategy — I’ve talked to some Republicans about this — #MidnightMitch is to wear out his own members so that they don’t vote for more witnesses because there are six, seven, eight, nine wobbly Republicans.”
Bernstein explained that these are not necessarily senators that want to acquit President Donald Trump, but they don’t like what Trump did.
Or “want either to make some kind of statement that they don’t like what the president has done, that they think it is deplorable, disgusting, really have been affected by what they’re hearing,” he explained. “The question is, though, whether or not they will go for witnesses.”
Watch his comments in the video below:
CNN
Conservative says Republicans won’t want to stop confirming right-wing judges just to hear witnesses in impeachment
Conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings was asked about Sen. John Kennedy's (R-LA) comments that most senators were hearing the facts of the trial for the first time Wednesday night.
“I’ve learned a lot. Everybody has. Senators didn’t know the case,” Kennedy admitted. “They really didn’t.”
He claimed that nine out of ten senators learned something new and the tenth is lying.
Jennings dismissed the information, saying that whatever happens in the trial, senators won't want to "shut down the Senate" just to hear witnesses. He claimed that President Donald Trump's legal team would make that argument to the senators.
CNN
Jason Crow lays out the human cost of Trump’s Ukraine scheme — citing his military experience
On the second day of the impeachment trial, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a veteran and one of the House impeachment managers, clearly laid out the risk that President Donald Trump's Ukraine scheme posed to human life — and drew from his own experience in the military.
"I know something about counter-battery radar," said Crow. "In 2005 I was an Army Ranger serving in a special operations task force in Afghanistan. We were at a remote operating base along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. And frequently, the insurgents that we were fighting would launch rockets and missiles onto our small base. But luckily we were provided with counter-battery radar. The 20, 30, 40 seconds before those rockets and mortars rained down on us, an alarm would sound, and we would run out from our tents and jump into our concrete bunkers and wait for the attack to end. This is not a theoretical exercise, and the Ukrainians know it."
CNN
‘The president is not very smart’: George Conway tells CNN how Trump played right into Adam Schiff’s hands
During a talk with reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump boasted that Democrats "don't have all the material" that they need to make their case of the president's guilt and also asserted that "we have all the material."