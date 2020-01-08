Carlos Ghosn: The charges against former Nissan chief who fled Japan last month
Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn jumped bail and fled Japan last month for Lebanon to avoid trial on four charges of financial misconduct, all of which he denies.
He argues he would not have received a fair trial in Japan, and claims the allegations against him are a “plot” by those opposed to greater integration between Nissan and French partner Renault.
Here are the charges Japanese prosecutors levelled against him and Ghosn’s responses:
– Under-reporting income –
The first and second charges against Ghosn allege that he and his right-hand man at Nissan, Greg Kelly, under-reported his compensation in financial documents for at least eight fiscal years to the tune of 9.23 billion yen ($85 million).
There are two separate charges, one for the period 2010-2015 and another from 2015 to 2018. Kelly faces trial himself and is in Japan out on bail.
Authorities allege the scheme involved deferring some of Ghosn’s compensation until his retirement — possibly to avoid criticism over his hefty pay — and that failure to declare that in official documents to shareholders constitutes financial misconduct.
Ghosn has said the payments were still in the draft stage and the proposals for post-retirement compensation were “reviewed by internal and external lawyers, showing I had no intent to violate the law”.
Nissan put the full amount as a charge in its accounts after the scandal emerged.
– Shifting losses to Nissan –
On January 10, 2019, Ghosn was hit with a third, more serious, charge of aggravated breach of trust.
He was accused of trying to get Nissan to cover around 1.85 billion yen in personal foreign exchange losses during the 2008 financial crisis when the value of the safe-haven yen soared and his Nissan stock plummeted.
Prosecutors allege that when Ghosn failed to get Nissan to shoulder the losses, he had a Saudi business acquaintance put up the additional collateral demanded by the bank holding the contracts.
He is then accused of having transferred $14.7 million in Nissan money from his “CEO reserve” fund to the associate to compensate him for the collateral.
Ghosn said the money transferred to the Saudi associate, whom he named as Khaled Juffali, was for work he had done for Nissan, describing him as a “long-time supporter and partner” of the firm.
A statement issued on behalf of Juffali’s company by a PR firm also defended the money as payments for “legitimate business purposes”.
– Skimming off Nissan funds –
The fourth charge is for allegedly transferring millions in Nissan funds to a dealership in Oman, from which the executive supposedly skimmed off $5 million for his personal ends.
According to sources close to the case, part of the money was used for investments by a company controlled by his son and other funds channelled to a firm run by his wife to go towards the purchase of a luxury yacht.
Ghosn’s wife Carole was questioned in relation to the charges against him in April, and on January 7, 2020, prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant alleging that she lied in that testimony. Both Carole and Carlos Ghosn are currently in Lebanon.
Renault in France has also handed documents to authorities apparently showing similar financial misconduct amounting to millions of euros.
– Internal investigations –
Nissan, which began its own internal investigation in summer 2018 after a whistleblower came forward, has made several further allegations that have not yet resulted in formal charges.
Among them are accusations that Ghosn used a subsidiary purportedly set up to help fund Nissan’s tech investments to pay for personal residences in Rio de Janeiro, Beirut and Paris.
Nissan also believes Ghosn was paying his sister up to $110,000 a year between 2003-2016 for a fictitious role as an adviser.
Asked about these allegations by AFP, Ghosn complained there was an “army” of Nissan investigators against him and denied any wrongdoing.
In France, authorities are also investigating the hiring — thought to be worth 50,000 euros — of the sumptuous Palace of Versailles for his 2016 wedding.
Putin visits Turkey to talk Libya, Syria and gas
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to inaugurate a new gas pipeline, with tensions in Libya and Syria also on the agenda.
Putin arrived late on Tuesday after paying a surprise visit to Syria -- his first to Damascus since the war began -- at a moment of acute uncertainty in the Middle East following the assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the United States.
Russia's leader will seek to boost his credentials as a regional powerbroker at the symbolic opening of the TurkStream pipeline, which brings Russian gas to Turkey and southern Europe via the Black Sea.
China facial-recognition case puts Big Brother on trial
Facial-recognition technology has become embedded in China, from airports to hotels, e-commerce sites and even public toilets, but a law professor had enough when asked to scan his face at a safari park.
Guo Bing took the wildlife park to court, raising the temperature in a growing debate about privacy and abuse of personal data in an increasingly digitised society.
China's government has thrown its support behind companies that develop facial recognition and artificial intelligence for commerce and security, part of a drive to become a world leader in advanced technologies.
Surveys have indicated a broad public willingness to surrender some privacy in exchange for the safety and convenience that technology can bring.
Snipers to cull up to 10,000 camels in drought-stricken Australia
Snipers took to helicopters in Australia on Wednesday to begin a mass cull of up to 10,000 camels as drought drives big herds of the feral animals to search for water closer to remote towns, endangering indigenous communities.
Local officials in South Australia state said "extremely large" herds have been encroaching on rural communities -- threatening scarce food and drinking water, damaging infrastructure, and creating a dangerous hazard for drivers.
It comes after Australia experienced its hottest and driest year on record in 2019, with the severe drought causing some towns to run out of water and fuelling deadly bushfires that have devastated the country's southeast.