Cartoon Chief Justice tells Susan Collins to just quit and ‘go become a lobbyist’ already
Cartoon Chief Justice John Roberts began the latest season of Stephen Colbert’s animated show, which began its new season Sunday.
Facing the U.S. Senate, Roberts observed Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) dressed as a mouse.
“Oh no! Mouse in the chamber! Everybody forget this vote and run!” the cartoon senator said.
“Senator Collins, just go be a lobbyist,” cartoon Roberts said.
As Roberts explained the rules to the chamber, Collins was then spotted spilling gasoline on the floor.
“Everyone, please remember, this is the United States Senate,” Roberts said. “We must not degrade the sacred institution home to Strom Thurmond. Let us comport ourselves with dignity, prudence, and Senator Collins, what are you doing?”
“Oops! I spilled my gasoline,” she said. “Better wipe it up with some Strike Anywhere Matches.”
As the episode began, NBC News host Lester Holt began his daily broadcast describing the impeachment as “the only trial where the jury and the defendant are best friends.”
While the attack was a little on-the-nose, Collins won’t likely find it amusing as her poll numbers show her deeply underwater. She was also named this month as the least-liked senator in the United States, beating even Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who was previously winning the contest.
Watch the opener below:
Republican senator admits he didn’t know about Bolton’s confirmation of Trump’s bribery — but still doesn’t care
Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) still doesn't necessarily believe that President Donald Trump should be convicted, even though former national security adviser John Bolton revealed a first-hand account in his unpublished manuscript.
"Well, didn't know that until a little bit ago," Braun told MSNBC's Kasie Hunt. "I think that's a discussion we'll have have to contend with and it'll be here in a couple of days. When it comes to additional information, I think for many of us -- and I need to cite this because where I'm from, as much as president infuriates maybe half the country, it would be the opposite. And it is a tricky combination like I told Chuck Todd this morning, between using your conscience and having to decide what the people in your state are wanting."
Dutch government offers first apology for WWII persecution of Jews
Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Sunday made the Netherlands' first government apology for the war-time persecution of Jews.
"Now the last survivors are still with us, I apologise today in the name of the government for what the authorities did at that time," Rutte said.
He was giving an address in Amsterdam in memory of victims of the Holocaust on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz.
Only 38,000 of the 140,000 Jews who lived in the Netherlands survived World War II, but no government apology had been offered for the role the authorities played.
Billie Eilish wins first Grammy — for Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish, a goth-leaning artist whose innovative pop-rock-trap sound has won her legions of fans, beat out four industry heavyweights Sunday to take home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.
The 18-year-old bested veterans Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran to score the award for her debut studio album "when we all fall asleep, where do we go?"
"I feel like I'm not supposed to be here," she told E! television after the win was announced. "Life is weird."
Eilish, who arrived on the red carpet wearing a Gucci pantsuit with lime green accents, was among this year's most-nominated artists with six, and is the youngest person ever nominated in all of the four top categories.