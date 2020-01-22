Chief Justice Roberts admonishes lawyers at Senate impeachment trial

Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court John Roberts made his first major intervention in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

After House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) finished his closing arguments on why former National Security Advisor John Bolton should testify, the White House team went on the attack. Yelling and demanding apologies, the president’s team was more animated than they’d been all night. Roberts then admonished the House and White House on their language.

Claiming the Senate is the “world’s greatest deliberative body” — despite what he had witnessed during 12 hours of the impeachment trial — Roberts complained about language that was “not conducive to civil discourse.”

Roberts was nominated for the Supreme Court by Republican President George W. Bush, served as principal deputy solicitor general in the administration of Republican George H.W. Bush and was associate counsel in Ronald Reagan’s White House.

Roberts admonished both sides for their language and cited "the 1905 Swayne trial, [in which] a senator objected when one of the managers used the word pettifogging." Looks like this is what he was talking about: pic.twitter.com/EaBCVuQPlw — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) January 22, 2020

Watch: