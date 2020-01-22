China has ‘no intention to participate’ in arms talks
China said Wednesday it has “no intention to participate” in trilateral arms control negotiations, a day after Washington called on Beijing to join its nuclear arms talks with Moscow.
The United States has held two rounds of talks with Russia, aimed at reducing misunderstandings around critical security issues since the collapse of a Cold War nuclear pact last year — which triggered fears of a new arms race.
Washington has hinted that Beijing should also join the discussions.
“China has no intention to participate in the so-called China-US-Russia trilateral arms controls negotiations,” Geng said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
Washington has warned about a lack of transparency around China’s growing nuclear arsenal, and US President Donald Trump has insisted that any new disarmament pact would need China to come on board.
Geng said that “the country with the largest and most advanced weapons arsenal in the world should earnestly fulfil its special responsibilities for nuclear disarmament”, referring to the US.
According to US Ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva Robert Wood on Tuesday, China’s nuclear stockpile is expected to double over the next decade.
“We have to deal with this serious threat to strategic stability, which is the lack of transparency around China’s nuclear stockpile enhancement,” he said.
Washington and Moscow walked away from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty in August last year, after each accused the other of violating the terms of the deal.
Get ready for Enron II: Republicans are re-opening the energy market to underhanded dealing
Neil Chatterjee, head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, is taking our nation back to pre-Enron days when the commission was so weak it didn’t even explicitly prohibit manipulating energy markets.
Under Chatterjee, a former Mitch McConnell aide, the number of new investigations was halved – to 12 – in fiscal 2019, compared with the previous year. The commission reached just two settlement agreements for $14 million, a sixth or less of the annual average for penalties since 2007.
Newly released emails show White House prepared to freeze Ukraine aid hours before Trump’s phone call
White House budget officials were preparing to freeze aid to Ukraine the night before President Donald Trump's infamous July 25 phone call to the country's new president, according to newly released emails.
The Office of Management and Budget handed over nearly 200 pages of records related to the president's actions toward Ukraine to the transparency group American Oversight, and one of the heavily redacted emails from July 24 shows OMB officials shared a “Ukraine Prep Memo” with Michael Duffey, reported CNN.
Trump impeachment trial: 4 stories from first day spell doom for Mitch McConnell
If the score was kept for the first day of the impeachment trial, it would show hefty losses for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
As Former Special Counsel for the Department of Defense, Ryan Goodman, pointed out, four major headlines perfectly reflect the cracks in the strangle-hold McConnell has had on his party.
First, McConnell was forced to change the impeachment hearing rules. After a huge uprising by Americans demanding to be able to watch the impeachment trial during normal human hours, senators told McConnell he'd lost the votes to hold proceedings after midnight.