Chinese fans grieve for NBA superstar Kobe Bryant after helicopter crash
NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death triggered an outpouring of grief on Monday in China, where he was beloved by fans, with a hashtag of the news drawing more than a billion views.
Nine people were killed in a helicopter crash including Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Los Angeles officials confirmed on Sunday.
Basketball is arguably the most popular sport in China, and Bryant — a five-time NBA champion who blogged for Chinese internet giant SINA in 2009 — was among the first American stars to garner a large fan base in the country.
He remained popular in China after his retirement in 2016, frequently engaging via social media with Chinese fans.
Despite China’s preoccupation with a viral epidemic crisis, the hashtag “Kobe passed away” was viewed more than 1.2 billion times on popular Chinese social media platform Weibo, and sparked more than a million posts within hours of the news.
“Kobe is not a basketball star. He is my life coach,” said one post.
“This is fake, fake, I can’t believe it,” said another.
One user wrote that they wept upon hearing of the tragedy: “My whole youth is all about you! So sad!”
In Bryant’s final post on his Weibo account on Friday, he sent Lunar New Year greetings to his Chinese followers.
“I wish you happiness, health, and inner magic to achieve more success in the upcoming year of the mouse,” Bryant said.
The NBA came under fierce criticism and boycott threats in China last October after a Houston Rockets executive tweeted his support for demonstrations in Hong Kong against Beijing’s influence in the semi-autonomous city.
But that seems to have done little to dampen Chinese support for the league, especially with China’s own national team giving fans little to cheer.
Bolton’s firsthand evidence puts senators in the difficult position of believing ‘bizarro’ Trump team argument: Legal experts
Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal and Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe agreed that the recent revelations from John Bolton, puts Republicans in a difficult position. Bolton's manuscript confirmed that President Donald Trump's bribery scheme puts senators in the difficult position of being faced with firsthand witnesses they've tried to block.
Republicans were given multiple opportunities to agree that they would like to hear witnesses and new evidence as part of the impeachment trial in the Senate, but each time, they voted against it. But with the news Bolton released Sunday night, it forces senators to acknowledge they deny even firsthand evidence of Trump's guilt.
Democratic senator says she gets more ‘disheartened’ every day hearing GOP deny evidence and witnesses
Day after day, Republicans senators find new excuses to dismiss the evidence they hear that in any courtroom would convict an ordinary American citizen. It was enough to make normally happy Sen. Debbie Stabenow (R-MI) feel "disheartened" by the whole process.
"As somebody from Michigan, we believe in commonsense, and you can't look at all this and say, 'is this how somebody would act if they were innocent?'" said Stabenow. "And you can't look at this and say, 'Is this how somebody would act if they were innocent?' All of this coming out over and over again. I'll never forget Adam Schiff on the floor saying to all of us, 'Nobody's saying, well, gosh, Donald Trump would never do that.' The truth is it's all about will he get away with it? It's all about, are they going to be successful in hiding it and so on?"
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera attacks former White House press secretary on Twitter as ‘old douche’
In a bizarre moment, Sunday evening politics turned into a war of wards in President Donald Trump's Twitter comments.
Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera responded to former press secretary Joe Lockhart, who had replied to one of the tweets Trump retweeted from Rivera.
"Gloom settling on Democrats as they realize they’ve taken their best kill shot & missed. Dems in despair. Republicans United. @realDonaldTrump survives & #Impeachment all over but the shouting," said Rivera, hopefully not literally saying that Democrats wanted to shoot or kill the president.
Lockhart responded to the comment by mocking the Fox News host, saying that he was only making the comment to help get his contract renewed.