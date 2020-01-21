Hillary Clinton blasts Bernie Sanders: ‘Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done’
In an upcoming four-hour documentary series on Hulu former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton blasts Sen. Bernie Sanders, her 2016 rival for the party’s nod.
“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” Clinton reportedly says in the docuseries, as The Hollywood Reporter reveals during an interview with the former U.S. Secretary of State.
Asked if she will endorse and campaign for Sanders should he get the Democratic Party’s nomination this year, Clinton would not say, but she took the opportunity to expand on her concerns.
“I’m not going to go there yet,” Clinton told THR. “We’re still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it. And I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions.”
Calling it “a very personal attack,” Clinton also responded to Sanders’ recent dustup with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
She says, “this argument about whether or not or when he did or didn’t say that a woman couldn’t be elected, it’s part of a pattern. If it were a one-off, you might say, ‘OK, fine.’ But he said I was unqualified. I had a lot more experience than he did, and got a lot more done than he had, but that was his attack on me. I just think people need to pay attention because we want, hopefully, to elect a president who’s going to try to bring us together, and not either turn a blind eye, or actually reward the kind of insulting, attacking, demeaning, degrading behavior that we’ve seen from this current administration.”
Clinton also took some time to talk about President Donald Trump.
“He’s worse” than she had anticipated, but she has some solace: “There are some people who just can’t give me up. I live rent-free in his head.”
Read the entire interview here.
