CNN legal analyst summarizes Dershowitz: ‘You can tell I’m right because no one has agreed with me for the last 150 years’
CNN legal analyst Jeff Toobin was a student of Alan Dershowitz at Harvard, but when it comes to facing off against Dershowitz’s legal arguments this week, Toobin alleged they were flawed if not absurd.
Just before the Senate went for a dinner break, Dershowitz hit back against critics who said that no one agrees with him on his position that there is no such thing as an abuse of power. The former law professor explained that there was a lawyer in the 19th century who agreed with him, which Toobin found ridiculous.
“You can tell I’m right because no one has agreed with me for the last 150 years,” Toobin summarized Dershowitz.
“But the idea he’s the only objective law professor in America, who was yesterday at the White House patting Secretary of State Pompeo on the back and celebrating the Israel deal, does not suggest he’s a neutral observer here,” Toobin also said.
Trump’s lawyers ‘threatened’ Republicans — saying ‘it could be you next’: legal analyst
CNN legal commentator Laura Coates explained during a panel discussion Wednesday that President Donald Trump's lawyer Pat Cipollone began the day by issuing a veiled threat against Republicans. It was an argument that Coates said has shifted over the past week.
"Remember, it went from the idea of saying, 'You don't have enough information to say there was any kind of abuse of power,'" Coates paraphrased. "Then it became, 'Even if it's an abuse of power, so what? Or even if you have evidence, it's not an impeachable offense.' And now you have the recycled final point that I think Trump has made time and time again, and now it's going through his counsel in the question/answer session, which is, 'If they're after me, they're not really after me, they're after you. I'm just standing in the way.'"
‘The president is afraid’: Historian tells CNN that Trump’s attempt to block Bolton’s book is an epic blunder
Historian Timothy Naftali, a clinical associate professor of public service at New York University, told a CNN panel on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's attempt to block former national security adviser John Bolton from publishing his book would be a massive political blunder.
While discussing the news that the Trump White House sent a formal threat to Bolton warning him against publishing his book, Naftali predicted that the move would backfire and make it more likely that vulnerable Republican senators would call for Bolton to testify.