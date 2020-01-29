CNN legal analyst summarizes Dershowitz: ‘You can tell I’m right because no one has agreed with me for the last 150 years’

CNN legal analyst Jeff Toobin was a student of Alan Dershowitz at Harvard, but when it comes to facing off against Dershowitz’s legal arguments this week, Toobin alleged they were flawed if not absurd.

Just before the Senate went for a dinner break, Dershowitz hit back against critics who said that no one agrees with him on his position that there is no such thing as an abuse of power. The former law professor explained that there was a lawyer in the 19th century who agreed with him, which Toobin found ridiculous.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can tell I’m right because no one has agreed with me for the last 150 years,” Toobin summarized Dershowitz.

“But the idea he’s the only objective law professor in America, who was yesterday at the White House patting Secretary of State Pompeo on the back and celebrating the Israel deal, does not suggest he’s a neutral observer here,” Toobin also said.

Watch below: