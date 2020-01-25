CNN’s Don Lemon collapses on his desk in laugher as guests Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali dunk on Trump

CNN anchor Don Lemon was infected with a case of the giggles Saturday night while discussing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Lemon was joined by two hilarious guests, New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali and Rick Wilson, the author of the bestselling 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever and the new book Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America from Trump — and Democrats from Themselves.

The three were discussing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with “All Things Considered” host Mary Louise Kelly, where he reportedly demanded she point to Ukraine on a blank map.

Pompeo “also knows, deep in his heart, that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter u and a picture of an actual, physical crane next to it,” Wilson said.

After six seconds of laughing, Lemon’s head collapsed into he hands on his desk.

But Wilson kept ridiculing the president — and then Ali joined in as Lemon continued laughing, eventually wiping his eyes with a handkerchief.

Watch: