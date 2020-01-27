CNN’s Tapper astonished by Trump lawyers’ gaslighting: ‘They’re acting like senators don’t read the news!’
CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday expressed astonishment that President Donald Trump’s attorneys went through their entire presentations without once mentioning the explosive reports about former national security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book.
Even though Bolton’s book reportedly undermines the entire White House impeachment defense by claiming that Trump directly linked military aid to Ukraine with investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, none of the lawyers arguing on the president’s behalf before the Senate on Monday made a single mention of it.
Reacting to this, Tapper said that it defied credibility to believe that Senators watching the Trump lawyers’ presentation did not have reports about Bolton’s upcoming book in the backs of their minds.
“The president’s defenders, the White House counsel legal team and others, are acting as though senators don’t read the newspaper or watch the news,” he said.
He then turned to guest Alan Frumin, a former Parliamentarian of the United States Senate, and asked if there were any rules dictating that senators at the trial only had to pay attention to evidence included in the House of Representatives’ impeachment articles and could ignore new information.
“The answer is no,” he said. “They are pretty much free to wander as much as they want during this phase of the trial.”
Internet chomps ‘pretending lawyer’ Jay Sekulow for wasting time playing video of Pelosi passing out pens
Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, suggested on Monday that the president should be acquitted at his impeachment trial because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) handed out pens as souvenirs after signing the articles of impeachment.
Sekulow made the statement on the Senate floor as a part of his defense of the president.
"Think of the history, the solemnity of what we're engaged in here in this great body," Sekulow began, comparing the Senate process with the House's handling of impeachment.
Sekulow then played a clip, not of impeachment hearings, but of the signing of the articles of impeachment. Pelosi can be seen handing out pens as is traditionally done at major signings.
John Bolton is ‘assessing his options’ and could release book sooner now that information has leaked: CNN
Former national security adviser John Bolton may now push to have his upcoming tell-all book about the Trump White House released sooner now that news about some of its contents has leaked.
A source tells CNN's Brian Stelter that the former Trump official is "assessing his options" now that it's been revealed that Bolton's book alleges Trump directly tied military aid to Ukraine with his desire to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.
"Could this book come out before [announced release date] March 17th? That certainly is possible," Stelter revealed on CNN. "But right now, Simon & Schuster has penciled it on for March 17th."