CNN’s Toobin wallops Romney for ‘trying to have it both ways’ on subpoenaing witnesses for Trump’s trial
During a CNN segment this Tuesday discussing the upcoming debate amongst Senators regarding the rules for the impeachment trial of President Trump, the panel specifically discussed the Democrats’ demands for the Senate to subpoena both witnesses and documents for the trial — a demand that’s meeting severe pushback from Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who said that he has 53 votes in favor of his rules.
Speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju, “swing Republican” Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said that the question about subpoenaing witnesses should be dealt with later and that McConnell’s proposed rules for the trial are “pretty modest,” adding that what officially goes into evidence “doesn’t make a big difference because the Senators are of course free to look at all the information they have that comes from the House.”
On the CNN panel, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said that Romney’s apparent openness to calling witnesses provided that the Democrats fall in line of McConnell’s rules “is wrong.”
“They’re gonna try to have it both ways,” Toobin said. “They’re gonna say, ‘Look, I was open to witnesses, but the Democrats were so bad and so partisan and so inappropriate in how they went about it, I’m gonna vote against it’ … Look for that argument. That argument is at least gonna be an attempt for them to have it both ways. Whether voters but it or not, I have no idea.”
Watch:
Here’s why McConnell is scrambling to prevent Trump from facing a real trial in the Senate
According to The Atlantic's David A. Graham, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's rules for the impending impeachment trial of President Trump set the stage for a "Potemkin trial, not a real one." The phrase, which means to have a "false or deceptive appearance, especially one presented for the purpose of propaganda," is an apt one, Graham contends, since McConnell plans to "dispose of the trial before the State of the Union address."
"...the rules show far more interest in speed than accuracy or deliberation," he writes.
"McConnell indicated that the rules would mirror those adopted for Bill Clinton’s impeachment, but they diverge in crucial respects," he continues. "These include the two-day limit, which is clearly designed to minimize public attention, and the method by which the rules were adopted: The Clinton rules came out of a bipartisan agreement, while the Trump rules are expected to pass on something like a party-line vote."
Commentary
Mitch McConnell’s insulting message to America: Who cares what you think?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can hardly be bothered to pretend he intends to fulfill his duty to hold a fair trial of Donald Trump. Instead, McConnell is planning to thumb his nose at both justice and democracy, nakedly moving to cover up Trump's blatant criminality, all in a bid to keep Republicans in power against the will of the majority of Americans.
This article was originally published at Salon
In December, Trump was impeached for trying to cheat in the 2020 elections by way of a blackmail scheme against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Over the weekend, the House released a 111-page document detailing the case against Trump and arguing "the evidence overwhelmingly establishes that he is guilty" and that, if Trump is not removed, he will continue to "corrupt free and fair elections, betray our national security, and subvert the constitutional separation of powers — all for personal gain."
Commentary
A psychiatrist explains the disturbing truth about how Trump’s madness infected Alan Dershowitz
Last week, Alan Dershowitz accepted to be on Donald Trump’s defense team—in whatever form—and the need to highlight him as a potential personification of a wider, “shared psychosis” with the president has become more urgent. We may worry about blackmail, criminal co-conspiracy, or other conflicts, but being incapable of representing someone because of shared symptoms, such as delusions, is a far more serious matter.