CNN’s Toobin wallops Romney for ‘trying to have it both ways’ on subpoenaing witnesses for Trump’s trial

During a CNN segment this Tuesday discussing the upcoming debate amongst Senators regarding the rules for the impeachment trial of President Trump, the panel specifically discussed the Democrats’ demands for the Senate to subpoena both witnesses and documents for the trial — a demand that’s meeting severe pushback from Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who said that he has 53 votes in favor of his rules.

Speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju, “swing Republican” Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said that the question about subpoenaing witnesses should be dealt with later and that McConnell’s proposed rules for the trial are “pretty modest,” adding that what officially goes into evidence “doesn’t make a big difference because the Senators are of course free to look at all the information they have that comes from the House.”

On the CNN panel, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said that Romney’s apparent openness to calling witnesses provided that the Democrats fall in line of McConnell’s rules “is wrong.”

“They’re gonna try to have it both ways,” Toobin said. “They’re gonna say, ‘Look, I was open to witnesses, but the Democrats were so bad and so partisan and so inappropriate in how they went about it, I’m gonna vote against it’ … Look for that argument. That argument is at least gonna be an attempt for them to have it both ways. Whether voters but it or not, I have no idea.”

