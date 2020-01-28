CNN’s Wolf Blitzer smacks down Rand Paul for trying to claim Obama did the same thing as Trump’s Ukraine scheme

On CNN Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tried to downplay President Donald Trump’s extortion scheme in Ukraine by claiming that President Barack Obama did something similar in Egypt several years before — and anchor Wolf Blitzer promptly shot down his comparison.

“I think that the question is whether or not the president’s pause on foreign aid is an impeachable offense,” said Paul. “President Obama paused it twice, and once to the Egyptians and never gave the aid to the Ukrainians, and also to el-Sisi, who took over Egypt in a military coup against the will of Congress, and yet nobody talked about impeaching President Obama. I had a specific bill to vote against the Muslim Brotherhood, and I lost. The will was not to stop the aid, and President Obama stopped the aid. It is a good thing, but it was against the will of Congress and against the law. Restarting the aid was against the law, and yet nobody wants to talk about whether or not President Obama obeyed the law.”

“But it is one thing to stop the foreign aid if a country is doing something inappropriately and dealing inappropriately with their own people, and taking steps that are counter to the national interests, and in that way, the U.S. Congress is going to be with that aid and the allegation that Bolton and others are making, is that the aid is stopped for political purposes, because the president wanted so-called dirt on Joe Biden,” pointed out Blitzer.

Caught in a false comparison, Paul quickly tried to change the subject again.

“But over the last 24 hours, we have heard from the president’s team say over and over again that the president was concerned with two main things, burden sharing, that should not be us doling out money, and I have heard him publicly and in private dozens and dozens of times rail about the money that we give away to people, and he was concerned about corruption, and not only the corruption of the Bidens … but he was concerned with general corruption.”

Watch below: