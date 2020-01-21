Colbert burns impeachment: ‘Soon we will find out if breaking the law is illegal’
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert burned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for wanting to hide the impeachment trial from the American people.
First, McConnell tried to hold the trial over just two days for each side, meaning it would go well into the early hours of the morning when most of the country would be asleep. After a huge uprising, some Republicans decided they weren’t willing to risk the bad optics that had.
Second, McConnell is trying to build in a killswitch so that if the Senate votes to allow for witnesses, he’ll mandate that they’re all in secret and Americans will never know what they say.
But worst for the GOP, the host boiled the argument down to a single, perfect sentence.
“Soon,” Colbert began, “we will find out if breaking the law is illegal.”
Watch his attack on McConnell below:
TONIGHT: Is crime illegal? America is about to find out because it's day one of Trump's impeachment trial! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/hpcT6z0usF
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 22, 2020
CNN
What did Ukraine know and when did they know it? Trump lawyer tells another whopper at Senate trial
President Donald Trump's legal team played fast and loose with the truth on the first day of the impeachment trial, at one point claiming falsely that no Republicans were allowed into the classified information facilities during the House impeachment proceedings.
Michael Purpura one of the president's lawyers, lied again later that evening, claiming the Ukrainians had no knowledge that the Trump administration froze military aid at the time Trump pressed President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden's family.
Colbert burns impeachment: ‘Soon we will find out if breaking the law is illegal’
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert burned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for wanting to hide the impeachment trial from the American people.
First, McConnell tried to hold the trial over just two days for each side, meaning it would go well into the early hours of the morning when most of the country would be asleep. After a huge uprising, some Republicans decided they weren't willing to risk the bad optics that had.
Second, McConnell is trying to build in a killswitch so that if the Senate votes to allow for witnesses, he'll mandate that they're all in secret and Americans will never know what they say.
Breaking Banner
Trump impeachment trial: 4 stories from first day spell doom for Mitch McConnell
If the score was kept for the first day of the impeachment trial, it would show hefty losses for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
As Former Special Counsel for the Department of Defense, Ryan Goodman, pointed out, four major headlines perfectly reflect the cracks in the strangle-hold McConnell has had on his party.
First, McConnell was forced to change the impeachment hearing rules. After a huge uprising by Americans demanding to be able to watch the impeachment trial during normal human hours, senators told McConnell he'd lost the votes to hold proceedings after midnight.