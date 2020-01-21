Colbert burns impeachment: ‘Soon we will find out if breaking the law is illegal’

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert burned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for wanting to hide the impeachment trial from the American people.

First, McConnell tried to hold the trial over just two days for each side, meaning it would go well into the early hours of the morning when most of the country would be asleep. After a huge uprising, some Republicans decided they weren’t willing to risk the bad optics that had.

Second, McConnell is trying to build in a killswitch so that if the Senate votes to allow for witnesses, he’ll mandate that they’re all in secret and Americans will never know what they say.

But worst for the GOP, the host boiled the argument down to a single, perfect sentence.

“Soon,” Colbert began, “we will find out if breaking the law is illegal.”

Watch his attack on McConnell below:

TONIGHT: Is crime illegal? America is about to find out because it's day one of Trump's impeachment trial! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/hpcT6z0usF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 22, 2020