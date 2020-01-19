‘Comparing yourself to terrorists?’ Internet cracks up at Trump saying dead 9-11 hijackers got more justice than him

President Donald Trump quoted Fox News host Mark Levin that left many scratching their heads. Levin, who has a show on Sunday evenings, claimed that the terrorists from Sept. 11 got more due process than the president.

The claim was a curious one because, as many on Twitter noted, it’s not often that the president of the United States compares himself to a terrorist. Secondly, the 9-11 hijackers all died in the attack, as they were on the planes that crashed into the buildings and into a Pennsylvania field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is known to quote Levin frequently, though the citations often make the president look worse.

An example is a time Levin, a member of the free press, attacked the free press.

The Media is destroying the Free Press! Mark Levin. So True! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

In another incident, Levin attacked Democrats for not doing anything about Russians, China or North Korea when they were in power. To be fair, Trump has been in power for three years, and also hasn’t been able to do anything, so that comment didn’t age well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Levin “When they had power they didn’t stop the Russians, the Chinese, the North Koreans, they funded the Iranians & are responsible for the greatest scandal in American history by interfering with our election & trying to undermine the Trump Campaign and Trump Presidency.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

In another comment about Trump’s call with Ukraine, he seemed to confuse a summary of the call with a transcript. He asks “Can’t we read English?” but neglected to read the part of the document that said it wasn’t a direct transcript. As with most stories, reports, or investigations, there’s often more to a story than one source.

ADVERTISEMENT

@marklevinshow Mark Levin: “We ought to talk about the substance of this phone call. We have the call, I don’t know what we need witnesses for? Can’t we read English? Do I need a Whistleblower to tell me what I’m reading? Do I need a Lt. C. to tell me? NO.” So plain and simple! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

But the worst of Levin’s ignorance was on display with his Sept. 11 comment. You can see the responses to it below:

Hey Einstein the 9/11 terrorists died. Now it’s time for the facts the house judiciary invited you twice to come to the hearings and you declined both times so you have no argument here! — Robbin ¯\_(ツ)_/¯☃️🎄 (@RaeMargaret61) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#BREAKING Man Who Leads Chant Of "Lock Her Up" At Every Opportunity Suddenly An Advocate For Due Process — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

FFS stop your dang whining. You sound like you need a constant diaper change… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 20, 2020

Less due process than terrorists? That’s funny.

He had the opportunity to present witnesses and documents – and he wimped out. Also, his boys @Jim_Jordan and @markmeadows had ample opportunity to run around yelling and screaming and making fools of themselves. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm trying to make sense of this one. Didn't all the 9/11 terrorists die on 9/11? — Ben, Disappointed. (@BenDisappointed) January 20, 2020

Don’t mind me. I’m just here to remind republicans that Trump has been offered due process. And the ability to testify in his defense. He has declined. Because that’s what guilty people do. pic.twitter.com/Ag12qagSZV — Todd Awesome (@ToddJAwesome) January 20, 2020

The 9/11 Terrorists are…..Dead! What? — Bev Johnson (@bpjohnson5576) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, you could have testified, but you refused.

You could have allowed your aides to testify, but you blocked them.

You CHOSE not to get involved in the process. I look forward to your testimony during your impeachment trial. Can you beat Hillary's 11 hour testimony? pic.twitter.com/8FNjP9ncKz — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) January 20, 2020

The 9/11 terrorists all died along with the 3,000+ people they murdered, you idiot. If you're comparing yourself to the 9/11 terrorists, you're losing. Bigly. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, you used a question mark, so, to answer his question: No, it's not a corrupt process. If anything, it was too fair. The House should have thrown witnesses who ignored subpoenas in jail. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 20, 2020

If you don’t like it, you can leave. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 20, 2020