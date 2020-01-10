‘Confused’ Trump thinks he should have gotten the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopia’s prime minister
During his rally in Ohio this Thursday, President Trump suggested to his audience that the recent Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed should have gone to him.
“I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, ‘What, did I have something do with it?'” Trump said. “Yeah. But that’s the way it is. As long as we know, that’s all that matters.”
The “deal” Trump referred to is his offer to help negotiate an agreement between Ahmed and Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly over a dam on the Nile river. But as Business Insider points out, Ahmed was award the prize for negotiating a peace deal between Ethiopia and Eritrea in the wake of 20 years of war.
According to a tweet from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Trump is “confused.”
“[PM Ahmed] was awarded the [Nobel Prize] for his efforts to bring peace to the Horn of Africa, not stalled negotiations about a new dam on the Nile, the tweet read. “If they gave the Nobel for deals that didn’t happen, the Pres. would have a shelf full of them.”
Trump is confused.
WATCH: Unhinged man screams at the top of his lungs at Elizabeth Warren and accuses her of loving Iran
An unhinged man on Friday screamed at the top of his lungs at Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) while accusing her of being a "fraud" who is fond of Iran.
In a video posted by Mike LaCrosse, a reporter with Boston-based news station WBZ, a man attending a Warren event can be seen standing up and screaming at the Massachusetts senator while campaign staffers try to rein him in.
"You're a fraud!" he screams at Warren. "I'm a minister! I help rape victims and you're lying!"
Warren tried to diffuse tension in the room by calmly saying to the man, "It's good to see you."
Trump insists Suleimani ‘probably’ threatened ‘four embassies’ as Fox News presses him to explain ‘imminent’ danger
President Donald Trump is now claiming that slain Iranian general Qassem Suleimani was about to launch attacks on four unspecified embassies before he was taken out by an American drone strike.
In an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham scheduled to air on Friday night, the president claims that Suleimani was an "imminent" danger to Americans abroad because of his plans to attack multiple embassies.
Ingraham asked the president to specifically name what the slain Iranian general had targeted.
The Wall Street Journal accidentally reveals the unbearable truth about Soleimani’s assassination
The plain truth can often be so obvious as to be invisible. That’s my more charitable interpretation of the press corps’ coverage of Qassem Soleimani’s assassination. My less charitable interpretation? Reporters and editors in Washington, D.C., will find a way to avoid seeing the plain truth because the plain truth is too unbearable to see.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
It would be unbearable to think the president ordered a man dead in order to give Republican Senators a means of defending him against an indictment for abuse of power and obstruction. It would be unthinkable for him to bring America to the brink of war in order to create an image of a “war president” too indispensable to remove.