Congressional ‘cowards’ blasted by ex-Pentagon official for letting Trump push US to the brink of war with Iran
On MSNBC Saturday, Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, a former aide to Secretary of State Colin Powell, blasted Congress for its role in relinquishing the military power to President Donald Trump that he would require to launch a full-scale war against Iran.
“The leadership in the Congress is just unconscionable,” said Wilkerson. “Look at what they did recently with the NDAA, approving a profane amount of money for the Defense Department but … eliminating amendments that would have gotten the United States out of the disastrous, brutal war in Yemen, eliminating amendments that would have caused the Congress to exert its war power and tell the president, if you’re going to use force against Iraq, you got to come here first. They eliminated all that.”
“So you got a bunch of cowards in the Congress, and worse, you’ve got people who are complicit with this warfare state, with this state that has to live for making war on other countries,” said Wilkerson. “We have taken this situation which was tense as it could be already, and we escalated it majorly with no plan for the next step.”
What’s really going on with the US and Iran?
On Jan. 2 a US drone fired a missile on a car caravan leaving the Baghdad airport, killing Iranian Major General Qassem Suleimani and leaders of Iraqi militia groups. The Trump administration claims the attack eliminated terrorists planning attacks on US forces. But many Iraqis and Iranians consider it an act of war. Who is Suleimani and what impact will his assassination have on the region? 48 Hills talked with Reese Erlich, author of our Foreign Correspondent column, who has reported from Iran and Iraq for 20 years.
48 Hills: Who was Qassem Suleimani and why is his assassination significant?
Killing Suleimani did not thwart his plans — and his successor could be ‘far nastier’: Middle East expert
On MSNBC Saturday, international studies professor Vali Nasr pointed out that by taking out Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani, the United States did not actually stop whatever "threat" he was allegedly behind — and indeed, whoever places him could prove even worse.
"How much of this is about Qassim Suleimani?" asked host David Gura. "How much is this about what he did and who he was as a person? Do things continue on course, or in pace with the successor in place?"
"Yes, it will," said Nasr. "That actually sort of undermines Secretary Pompeo and President Trump's argument that eliminating Suleimani would do away with some imminent threat that was happening. Suleimani was an iconic figure, a known figure in Iran and the West, but the force and revolutionary guard is a military organization. There are layers of commanders under him. If he had planned anything, those plans are already in and assassinating him does not change that."
