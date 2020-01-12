Congressman explains how Trump messed up the Middle East

Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD) explained during an MSNBC panel discussion that President Donald Trump made things so much worse in the Middle East by killing Gen. Qasem Suleimani. But it’s just one of several strategic missteps Trump has made throughout his three years as president. Then the president attacked Democrats, calling them terrorists for questioning his strikes in Iran.

“The fact he’s now dead, off the battlefield, that’s a good thing,” said Brown. “The concern is just like under the [George W.} Bush administration, they had the concern, [Barack] Obama administration had the concern when you assassinate someone like Suleimani, what are the repercussions? What are the consequences? And that’s why this was a strategic blunder to actually assassinate him because we’re now no longer fighting ISIS because we’re focusing on force protection. Our relationship with Iraq, which was already tenuous, is worse today, and we further isolated our allies because we didn’t consult with them before we did this.

He explained that it was the main reason that so many people are focusing on the claim by the Trump administration that there was an “imminent threat.

“Without an imminent threat, then why now?” he asked.

Watch his comments below: