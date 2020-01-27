Quantcast
‘Cool story bro’: Trump’s latest Bolton lie sinks like lead balloon as Americans grow tired of president’s perjury

7 mins ago

President Donald Trump kicked off the week with a lie about John Bolton. Sunday night The New York Times revealed the manuscript of the President’s former National Security Advisor’s upcoming book includes the bombshell that Trump told Bolton in August he wanted to continue to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine until that country agreed to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden.

Monday morning Trump tweeted his latest lie, claiming the House “never” asked Bolton to testify, and claiming the Senate had no right or responsibility to get testimony from his former advisor. Both are lies. The House asked, but Trump ordered Bolton to not testify.

And Americans know Trump is lying.

Lonely DC Trump supporters fear they’re about to lose the one business that wants them around

6 mins ago

January 27, 2020

Trump supporters who live in Washington, D.C. fear that they're about to lose the one business where they actually feel welcome.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that the impending sale of the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. has many Trump fans in the city worried that they'll no longer have a place where they can socialize with their fellow humans.

Bolivia president asks all ministers to resign

12 mins ago

January 27, 2020

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez asked all her ministers to resign a little more than three months before a general election, a statement from the presidency said on Sunday.

The news came just hours after communication minister Roxana Lizarraga resigned in protest at Anez's decision to stand as a presidential candidate in the May 3 election.

When assuming the interim presidency on November 12, Anez had said she had no intention of standing for the full-time job.

But that changed on Friday when she announced her candidacy.

Anez "has decided to ask for the resignation of all ministers to approach this new stage in the management of the democratic transition," said the presidency's statement.

