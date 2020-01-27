‘Cool story bro’: Trump’s latest Bolton lie sinks like lead balloon as Americans grow tired of president’s perjury

President Donald Trump kicked off the week with a lie about John Bolton. Sunday night The New York Times revealed the manuscript of the President’s former National Security Advisor’s upcoming book includes the bombshell that Trump told Bolton in August he wanted to continue to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine until that country agreed to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden.

Monday morning Trump tweeted his latest lie, claiming the House “never” asked Bolton to testify, and claiming the Senate had no right or responsibility to get testimony from his former advisor. Both are lies. The House asked, but Trump ordered Bolton to not testify.

The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them, not up to the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

And Americans know Trump is lying.

Judging from Trump’s Twitter feed over the past 8 hours, he’s totally freaked by the news about John Bolton’s book. — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 27, 2020

FACT CHECK- This is just another Trump lie: House Democrats summoned John Bolton to testify in October – He said no unless ordered by a court. https://t.co/JnOIEFlpbJ — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 27, 2020

fact check: yes they did, and Bolton replied that he would only testify once a challenged subpoena worked its way through the court system. no one had time to wait months for that to happen, but cool story bro, I can’t wait for your nitwit worshipers to scream at me about it — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 27, 2020

They asked several times — you blocked him from testifying. But thanks for giving this more attention. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) January 27, 2020

You just shifted from ‘I never did this’ to ‘they never asked for the truth.’ It has never been more entertaining to watch a trapped rat. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 27, 2020

This is a lie. https://t.co/HqETkoOZ37 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 27, 2020

“We regret Mr. Bolton’s decision not to appear voluntarily, but we have no interest in allowing the administration to play rope-a-dope with us in the courts for months. Rather, WH instruction that he not appear will add to the evidence of the President’s obstruction of Congress.” https://t.co/BSvCn8HDK6 — toddr (@todtalks) January 27, 2020

