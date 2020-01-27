‘Cool story bro’: Trump’s latest Bolton lie sinks like lead balloon as Americans grow tired of president’s perjury
President Donald Trump kicked off the week with a lie about John Bolton. Sunday night The New York Times revealed the manuscript of the President’s former National Security Advisor’s upcoming book includes the bombshell that Trump told Bolton in August he wanted to continue to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine until that country agreed to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden.
Monday morning Trump tweeted his latest lie, claiming the House “never” asked Bolton to testify, and claiming the Senate had no right or responsibility to get testimony from his former advisor. Both are lies. The House asked, but Trump ordered Bolton to not testify.
The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them, not up to the Senate!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020
And Americans know Trump is lying.
Judging from Trump’s Twitter feed over the past 8 hours, he’s totally freaked by the news about John Bolton’s book.
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 27, 2020
FACT CHECK- This is just another Trump lie: House Democrats summoned John Bolton to testify in October – He said no unless ordered by a court. https://t.co/JnOIEFlpbJ
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 27, 2020
fact check: yes they did, and Bolton replied that he would only testify once a challenged subpoena worked its way through the court system. no one had time to wait months for that to happen, but cool story bro, I can’t wait for your nitwit worshipers to scream at me about it
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 27, 2020
They asked several times — you blocked him from testifying.
But thanks for giving this more attention.
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) January 27, 2020
You just shifted from ‘I never did this’ to ‘they never asked for the truth.’ It has never been more entertaining to watch a trapped rat.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 27, 2020
Ok that’s another lie🙄 https://t.co/SP82j26Abf
— Samantha (@sammiecoop27) January 27, 2020
Fact check: False.
October 30, @washingtonpost:https://t.co/lrbqr8Rd8e
— Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) January 27, 2020
This is a lie. https://t.co/HqETkoOZ37
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 27, 2020
“We regret Mr. Bolton’s decision not to appear voluntarily, but we have no interest in allowing the administration to play rope-a-dope with us in the courts for months. Rather, WH instruction that he not appear will add to the evidence of the President’s obstruction of Congress.” https://t.co/BSvCn8HDK6
— toddr (@todtalks) January 27, 2020
Sir, impeachment is forever, and so is John Bolton‘s testimony. Unlike you, he will speak under oath because he’s not afraid of the truth. Now would be a good time to resign, but hopefully you can still negotiate a pardon from President Pence. Enjoy!
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 27, 2020
‘Cool story bro’: Trump’s latest Bolton lie sinks like lead balloon as Americans grow tired of president’s perjury
President Donald Trump kicked off the week with a lie about John Bolton. Sunday night The New York Times revealed the manuscript of the President's former National Security Advisor's upcoming book includes the bombshell that Trump told Bolton in August he wanted to continue to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine until that country agreed to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden.
Monday morning Trump tweeted his latest lie, claiming the House "never" asked Bolton to testify, and claiming the Senate had no right or responsibility to get testimony from his former advisor. Both are lies. The House asked, but Trump ordered Bolton to not testify.
Breaking Banner
Lonely DC Trump supporters fear they’re about to lose the one business that wants them around
Trump supporters who live in Washington, D.C. fear that they're about to lose the one business where they actually feel welcome.
The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that the impending sale of the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. has many Trump fans in the city worried that they'll no longer have a place where they can socialize with their fellow humans.
Bolivia president asks all ministers to resign
Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez asked all her ministers to resign a little more than three months before a general election, a statement from the presidency said on Sunday.
The news came just hours after communication minister Roxana Lizarraga resigned in protest at Anez's decision to stand as a presidential candidate in the May 3 election.
When assuming the interim presidency on November 12, Anez had said she had no intention of standing for the full-time job.But that changed on Friday when she announced her candidacy.
Anez "has decided to ask for the resignation of all ministers to approach this new stage in the management of the democratic transition," said the presidency's statement.