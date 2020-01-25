‘Cruelty is the point’: Trump takes aim at Medicaid with plan that could harm millions
“The president’s war on healthcare knows no bounds.”
The Trump administration is reportedly planning to intensify its assault on Medicaid by granting certain states permission to convert federal funding for the program into block grants, a move critics slammed as a cruel and likely illegal attack on vulnerable people.
Politico reported Thursday that the plan, which could be finalized as early as next week, would allow the 37 states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act to seek waivers to convert funding into fixed sums that could limit states’ flexibility to increase spending in response to public need.
Block-granting Medicaid is a longtime Republican goal dating back at least to the Reagan administration. The Trump administration’s proposal has been in the works for over a year.
“In the same week President Trump said cuts to Medicare and Medicaid are on the table, we now learn that his administration is set to propose benefit-slashing block grants on Medicaid expansion.”
—Brad Woodhouse, Protect Our Care
Bruce Bartlett, an architect of former President Ronald Reagan’s right-wing economic agenda who left the GOP in 2006, tweeted Thursday that “block grants are just a Republican trick to slash spending without appearing to do so.”
“Money is fungible,” Bartlett said. “Medicaid funding will be used to pay for other programs or even to finance tax cuts.”
News of the plan, led by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, comes just days after President Donald Trump threatened to slash Medicare and Social Security funding “at some point” should he win reelection in November.
According to Politico, the specifics of the Medicaid proposal—which the Trump administration is looking to implement without congressional approval—are “in flux, as officials work to identify an alternative to the term ‘block grant,’ which has negative connotations in the advocacy community.”
Brad Woodhouse, executive director of advocacy group Protect Our Care, said in a statement that the administration’s latest attack on Medicaid shows “the president’s war on healthcare knows no bounds.”
“In the same week President Trump said cuts to Medicare and Medicaid are on the table,” said Woodhouse, “we now learn that his administration is set to propose benefit-slashing block grants on Medicaid expansion, targeting the benefits of millions of Americans who have gained coverage through one of the Affordable Care Act’s most important, successful, and popular provisions.”
Kim Nelson, a public health advocate and South Carolina Democratic congressional candidate, tweeted Friday that Medicaid block grants “don’t work.”
“They can’t keep pace with the rising costs of healthcare (even the ones that ‘adjust for inflation’) and lead to would-be recipients going without care,” said Nelson. “Forty-three percent of Medicaid enrollees are children. The Trump admin knows that. The cruelty is the point.”
Trump lawyers attacking Bidens during impeachment trial would blow up in president’s face: ex-GOP lawmaker
On CNN Saturday, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) warned President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans that if the president's defense in the Ukraine scheme focuses too much on the supposed corruption of the Bidens, it could backfire.
"The Bidens have been the targets of all of this," said Curbelo. "I think there's a possibility — at least a temptation — for the president's lawyers to attack the Bidens on the Senate floor today. And I'll just say that would be highly risky."
"Number one, they risk an admonishment from the chief justice. I don't think he's inclined to allow the Senate floor to be used for campaign ads," said Curbelo. "And secondly, there are a lot of Republicans in the Senate who served with Joe Biden, and who happen to respect him. If those Republicans are offended by today's presentation, they risk defections on a vote to invite witnesses, or even on the final vote whether to remove the president or not."
Trump hammered for ugly rage attack on Pelosi and AOC: ‘You sound like an escaped mental patient’
Just as the impeachment trial of Donald Trump was about to kick off, Donald Trump tweeted out an attack at the leadership of the Democratic Party -- as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez by calling her "dumb as a rock" -- and urged his followers to watch the trial on various news outlets, including "Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC!"
As the president wrote in a frantic tweet, " Our case against lyin’, cheatin’, liddle’ Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, dumb as a rock AOC, & the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 A.M. [email protected], @OANN or Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC!"
Republican impeachment conduct ripped by ex-GOP lawmaker: ‘They celebrate the corrupt president with a vengeance’
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former Rep., Dave Jolly (R-FL) scorched his former colleagues over the way they are approaching the impeachment of Donald Trump, saying they have shirked their duties and are "embracing corruption."
In an extended diatribe, while speaking with host Ali Velshi, Jolly was unsparing when talking about the current Republican Party.
"The founders expected truth as a currency would somehow always win out but we are not living in that era," he began. "To your question about the Republican Party, are we watching the death of it? I really believe we are. It is an interesting place as the nation watches the impeachment hearing to be a life long Republican recently having left the party watching this. There is a solemnness to watching a party you once knew now be completely devoid of honor."