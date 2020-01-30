Damning montage of Trump asking foreign countries to help him win elections shown at impeachment trial

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) on Thursday showed a damning montage of President Donald Trump publicly asking foreign countries to help him win elections.

The video, which was shown during the president’s impeachment trial in the Senate, started out with a clip of Trump in 2016 asking the Russian government to release emails they may have stolen from Hillary Clinton’s email server.

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” he said. “I think you would be rewarded mightily by our press.”

The video then cuts to Trump telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he’d be willing to hear out any foreign government that came to him offering dirt on his 2020 rival. After that, the video shows a text quote of Trump’s infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he asks him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

And finally, the video wraps up with the president demanding that both Ukraine and China launch probes into Biden.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens!” Trump said. “What happened with China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine!”

Rep. Crow just ran a video montage of Trump's "evolution of solicitation" of foreign governments over the years, starting with "Russia if you're listening" and ending with Trump publicly calling for China and Ukraine to investigate the Bidens last October pic.twitter.com/NuFI2TwmT3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2020