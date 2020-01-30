Damning montage of Trump asking foreign countries to help him win elections shown at impeachment trial
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) on Thursday showed a damning montage of President Donald Trump publicly asking foreign countries to help him win elections.
The video, which was shown during the president’s impeachment trial in the Senate, started out with a clip of Trump in 2016 asking the Russian government to release emails they may have stolen from Hillary Clinton’s email server.
“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” he said. “I think you would be rewarded mightily by our press.”
The video then cuts to Trump telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he’d be willing to hear out any foreign government that came to him offering dirt on his 2020 rival. After that, the video shows a text quote of Trump’s infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he asks him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
And finally, the video wraps up with the president demanding that both Ukraine and China launch probes into Biden.
“China should start an investigation into the Bidens!” Trump said. “What happened with China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine!”
Watch the video below.
Rep. Crow just ran a video montage of Trump's "evolution of solicitation" of foreign governments over the years, starting with "Russia if you're listening" and ending with Trump publicly calling for China and Ukraine to investigate the Bidens last October pic.twitter.com/NuFI2TwmT3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2020
‘Inexplicable devotion to a con man’: DOJ veterans repulsed by Bill Barr’s latest ‘tone deaf’ praise of Trump
William Barr has had a much better relationship with President Donald Trump than former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who infuriated the president by recusing himself from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. In contrast to Sessions (who Trump fired after the 2018 midterms), Barr has turned out to be a devout and unwavering Trump supporter — and Trump’s current attorney general had high praise for him during an interview with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Catholic archbishop of New York. But some people in the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), according to Business Insider’s Sonam Sheth, believe that Barr was inappropriately obsequious in his comments.
Damning montage of Trump asking foreign countries to help him win elections shown at impeachment trial
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) on Thursday showed a damning montage of President Donald Trump publicly asking foreign countries to help him win elections.
The video, which was shown during the president's impeachment trial in the Senate, started out with a clip of Trump in 2016 asking the Russian government to release emails they may have stolen from Hillary Clinton's email server.
"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," he said. "I think you would be rewarded mightily by our press."
The video then cuts to Trump telling ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he'd be willing to hear out any foreign government that came to him offering dirt on his 2020 rival. After that, the video shows a text quote of Trump's infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he asks him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Sarcophagus dedicated to sky god among latest ancient Egypt trove
Egypt's antiquities ministry on Thursday unveiled the tombs of ancient high priests and a sarcophagus dedicated to the sky god Horus at an archaeological site in Minya governorate.
The mission found 16 tombs containing 20 sarcophagi, some engraved with hieroglyphics, at the Al-Ghoreifa site, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Cairo.
The shared tombs were dedicated to high priests of the god Djehuty and senior officials, from the Late Period around 3,000 years ago, the ministry said.
They were from the 15th nome, an ancient Egyptian territorial division ruled over by a provincial governor.