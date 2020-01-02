Defense secretary warns Iran to be a ‘normal country’ after supreme leader tweets back at Trump
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday warned Iran to become a “normal country” after its Supreme Leader lashed out at President Donald Trump on Twitter.
In responding to a tweet from Trump, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei insisted that the U.S. president “can’t do anything” to Iran.
“If you were logical – which you’re not – you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan have made nations hate you,” Khamenei added.
Esper addressed the remarks during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC.
“The United States has a full range of capabilities,” Esper insisted. “I think that’s it’s important not to make this a United States vs. Iran issue. It’s really Iran vs. the world.”
“You go around the world and you will find Iran is either directing, resourcing, providing their own soldiers or special operators to do this type of bad behavior,” he continued. “And that’s not to mention hostage taking or the pursuit of nuclear weapons.”
“Iran needs to become a normal country,” Esper said.
Trump judicial adviser tied to ‘secretive network’ of ‘dark money’ dedicated to putting far-right justices on the Supreme Court
One of the main reasons for President Donald Trump’s unwavering popularity with the Christian right is judicial appointments: in addition to bringing a long list of socially conservative judges to the lower federal courts, Trump has so far appointed two U.S. Supreme Court justices (Neil Gorsuch in 2017, Brett Kavanaugh in 2018). The Center for Responsive Politics’ Anna Massoglia, in a January 2 article for the Center’s Open Secrets website, examines the “secretive network” and “dark money” associated with Trump’s High Court picks.
GOP senator makes Trump sound like a toddler whom someone must ‘keep watch’ over in bizarre tweet
Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday sent out a strange tweet in which he described President Donald Trump using the same words often used to describe a toddler.
In the tweet, Grassley pleaded to have someone in the White House make Trump read a column by the Wall Street Journal's Daniel Henninger, presumable to influence the president's trade policy.
"Whoever keeps watch on [President Trump] at [the White House] have the economist there especially Navarro read WSJ oped by Henninger," Grassley wrote. "This is what I’ve been preaching to the President for two years. President would benefit from reading it."
Lily Tomlin marries Kathy Griffin on New Year’s Day
Okay, so Lily Tomlin didn't actually marry marry Kathy Griffin, but she did officiate her wedding to longtime beau Randy Bick.
"She said yes!" Bick exclaimed in the video. "Such an incredible moment in our lives."
As for the ring exchange, well...
“Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us like wearing rings ever," Griffin told People. "So we will never wear rings. Deal with it.”
The 80-year-old Grace and Frankie star started the ceremony with a quip of her own.