Defense secretary warns Iran to be a ‘normal country’ after supreme leader tweets back at Trump

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday warned Iran to become a “normal country” after its Supreme Leader lashed out at President Donald Trump on Twitter.

In responding to a tweet from Trump, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei insisted that the U.S. president “can’t do anything” to Iran.

“If you were logical – which you’re not – you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan have made nations hate you,” Khamenei added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esper addressed the remarks during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC.

“The United States has a full range of capabilities,” Esper insisted. “I think that’s it’s important not to make this a United States vs. Iran issue. It’s really Iran vs. the world.”

“You go around the world and you will find Iran is either directing, resourcing, providing their own soldiers or special operators to do this type of bad behavior,” he continued. “And that’s not to mention hostage taking or the pursuit of nuclear weapons.”

“Iran needs to become a normal country,” Esper said.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.