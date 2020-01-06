Democrats block Trump’s pick for US attorney position: report

Thanks to a practice that allows home-state senators to block nominations, President Trump’s choice for a US attorney position is in jeopardy.

According to The Detroit News, Trump’s pick of former Republican Michigan House speaker Tom Leonard for U.S. attorney for the Western District is in peril after two senators expressed their displeasure in his choice. In a statement this Sunday, Leonard said that Michigan’s senators Debbie Stabenow (D) and Gary Peters (D) had declined to meet with him, adding that he was “disappointed” they had chosen to “block” his nomination.

“While I understand that the politics of Washington may force them to vote against my confirmation, I never anticipated they would personally prevent over three million citizens from West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula from having a voice to fight crime,” Leonard said.