Dershowitz brutally mocked for ‘absurd’ claim its not a quid pro quo if presidents believe their re-election is in public interest
Trump defender Alan Dershowitz is once again being mock for his latest claim, that presidents can use the tools of the State to win re-election because they believe holding office is in the public interest.
The Harvard law professor made the claim during the question and answer session of Wednesday afternoon’s Senate impeachment trial.
Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz: "If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment." https://t.co/jKErQcS1Iy pic.twitter.com/zo4rL6Zbla
— ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020
Here’s how some are responding:
[Stage whisper] **Dershowitz doesn't really believe it either.** https://t.co/OtQZBPAPll
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 29, 2020
Am I wrong to interpret Dershowitz’s argument to be that if a president were to walk down the street and start executing people at random it’s still not impeachable if he claims he had a public interest motive?
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 29, 2020
This is absurd. Dershowitz is arguing that as long as you believe that you winning an election will be a good thing for the country, you can do pretty much whatever you want — including using public money for personal gain — to help you win. That’s not how democracy works. https://t.co/agfT01l9uy
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 29, 2020
Dershowitz — cheating in an election is ok as long as the candidate thinks he's a better candidate.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 29, 2020
“You can rob a bank if you think you’d make better use of your neighbor’s savings account.” – shorter Dershowitz https://t.co/tmqxfWpJkL
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 29, 2020
Wow, Dershowitz is actually making the King Louis XIV argument right now! Trump is good for the country, so anything he does to stay in power is the national interest, even if corrupt or illegal. That's the language of every king & dictator: I am the end and the means justify me.
— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) January 29, 2020
That was the craziest 5 minutes of this whole thing. Dershowitz looks like he's trying throw the case.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 29, 2020
Donald Trump could shoot the Democratic nominee for president on fifth avenue and Alan Dershowitz would say it’s cool because Trump thought he was acting in the public interest.https://t.co/x3OvTKjNJ6
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) January 29, 2020
Somehow I think Dershowitz divine right of presidents' argument is going to backfire
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 29, 2020
Did Dershowitz he just low-key confirm what the POTUS, White House Chief of Staff and Shadow Govt Lawyer already said publicly? https://t.co/kcbuqFuYMn
— Rep. Danny K. Davis (@RepDannyDavis) January 29, 2020
Um…is @AlanDersh suffering from late-stage syphilis? Cause this is beyond demented logic. pic.twitter.com/q8czesbJvB
— Adam “Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine,” Sessler (@AdamSessler) January 29, 2020
.@AlanDersh just argued that a president who believes only he can fix it — who thinks his re-election is vital to the nation — can’t be impeached for abusing his power to corrupt the next election in his favor because by definition he’s doing what he thinks best for the country!!
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 29, 2020
WATCH: Adam Schiff blows up Alan Dershowitz’s argument and asks GOP how they’d react if Obama extorted Ukraine
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday tore apart Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz's argument that President Donald Trump's quid-pro-quo agreement involving military aid to Ukraine and investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden was perfectly acceptable.
Earlier at the trial, Dershowitz argued that the president could justify launching any investigations into Biden on the grounds that he sincerely believed that winning his election was in the public interest.
Schiff proceeded to tear this to pieces by asking Republican Senators how they'd feel if they found out Obama was extorting a foreign country to get dirt on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was Obama's opponent in the 2012 presidential election.
