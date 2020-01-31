Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz: ‘I was brought in not to argue the facts’ — but the Constitution
Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz Friday morning appeared on MSNBC to defend himself against allegations he claimed a president cannot be impeached if he believes what he is doing is in the public interest.
It did not go well.
Dershowitz was feisty and tried from the outset to take over and control the interview. Melber was not having it.
In his attempt to defend himself, Dershowitz proclaimed, “I was brought in not to argue the facts but only to make the constitutional argument that those two charges do not rise to the level of impeachable offenses.”
Dershowitz has been attacked for saying “if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”
Constitutional experts have denounced his analysis.
He also claimed Trump extorting Ukraine was not bribery.
“They didn’t charge impeachable offenses,” Dershowitz said, a claim experts, again, disagree with.
He ended defending his remarks earlier this week, claiming he “never said a president can do anything he wants.”
Dershowitz: 'I was Brought in not to argue the facts' but the Constitution – claims Trump's offenses not impeachable
