Details in John Bolton’s upcoming book prove that ‘Nancy Pelosi was right’: op-ed
In an op-ed published at The Week this Tuesday, Joel Mathis argues that the revelations leaked from the unpublished manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton’s new book prove one thing: Nancy Pelosi was right.
“The Speaker of the House has not been present in the Senate chambers during the impeachment trial of President Trump, but Pelosi’s presence looms large over the proceedings,” Mathis writes. “And one of her most consequential choices in pursuing that impeachment — refusing to submit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate until after the holidays — is bearing fruit: She wanted the Senate trial to include witness testimony, a prospect that seems much more likely now than it did just a few days ago.”
According to Mathis, the person we have to thank for this is Bolton.
According to the upcoming book as reported by the New York Times, Trump told Bolton that he wanted to withhold military aid to Ukraine until the country announced an investigation into the Bidens — which is the core basis of the Democrats’ impeachment effort against Trump.
Mathis writes that the revelations are “big stuff” which is prompting some Republicans to “waver” over the prospect of bringing new witnesses into the Senate trial of Trump.
“In other words, the Bolton revelations have thrown a monkey wrench into the Senate’s proceedings. Pelosi has to be pleased with herself,” writes Mathis.
CNN
Jared Kushner: ‘Impeachment is going great’ and Trump ‘has been totally vindicated’
The White House is already taking a victory lap after President Donald Trump's legal team finished their argument before the Senate on Tuesday.
In a CNN International interview with Christiane Amanpour, Trump son-in-law and senior counselor Jared Kushner celebrated an acquittal that hasn't yet come.
"The [impeachment] defense is going great. Honestly, I feel like it's very easy to defend when they don't really have any legitimate accusations against you," said Kushner. "We're very pleased with the defense. We feel like, again, the president has been totally vindicated. He's done nothing wrong here."
Palestinians reject Trump peace plan
Palestinian leaders on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trump's peace proposal as an unacceptable capitulation to Israel that tramples on the long-standing aspirations of their people.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas vowed the initiative unveiled in Washington would fail.
"This conspiracy deal will not pass. Our people will take it to the dustbin of history," he said after a meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah of various Palestinian factions including Islamist group Hamas, which pledged to "resist the deal in all its forms".
Trump's proposal included a long list of measures directly in line with Israeli interests, notably recognition of Jerusalem as the "undivided capital" of the Jewish state.
‘White House is prepared to escalate and they have their allies in the Senate to call additional witnesses’: MSNBC reporter
White House correspondent Hans Nichols explained Tuesday that President Donald Trump's team is "prepared to escalate" if the Senate decides to call John Bolton to testify.
Over the past week, Bolton's manuscript revealed that the president was guilty of the crime he's accused of committing. Tuesday, former chief of staff Gen. John Kelly also agreed that Bolton was telling the truth.
"They don't really have a good sense of where the votes are right now," Nichols said about the White House. "At least the folks I'm talking to in the White House. They're looking at public pronouncement they're watching this [caucus] meeting that Jeff's standing outside of very closely because they're already concerned that some of the public statements have locked senators into a position that they can't unwind themselves from."