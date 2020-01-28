Details in John Bolton’s upcoming book prove that ‘Nancy Pelosi was right’: op-ed

In an op-ed published at The Week this Tuesday, Joel Mathis argues that the revelations leaked from the unpublished manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton’s new book prove one thing: Nancy Pelosi was right.

“The Speaker of the House has not been present in the Senate chambers during the impeachment trial of President Trump, but Pelosi’s presence looms large over the proceedings,” Mathis writes. “And one of her most consequential choices in pursuing that impeachment — refusing to submit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate until after the holidays — is bearing fruit: She wanted the Senate trial to include witness testimony, a prospect that seems much more likely now than it did just a few days ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mathis, the person we have to thank for this is Bolton.

According to the upcoming book as reported by the New York Times, Trump told Bolton that he wanted to withhold military aid to Ukraine until the country announced an investigation into the Bidens — which is the core basis of the Democrats’ impeachment effort against Trump.

Mathis writes that the revelations are “big stuff” which is prompting some Republicans to “waver” over the prospect of bringing new witnesses into the Senate trial of Trump.

“In other words, the Bolton revelations have thrown a monkey wrench into the Senate’s proceedings. Pelosi has to be pleased with herself,” writes Mathis.

Read his full op-ed over at The Week.