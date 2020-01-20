Quantcast
Devin Nunes ‘lied to the American people’: Hometown newspaper whacks GOP congressman for betrayal

Published

1 min ago

on

devin nunes mouth open

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was scorched by his hometown newspaper in an editorial blasting the Trump supporter for his “betrayal.”

“Kiev, Ukraine, is nearly 6,200 miles from Tulare, Calif. That’s a long way from home for Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, who now faces explosive allegations that he and his staff contacted shadowy Ukrainian figures in an effort to betray American democracy,” The Fresno Bee noted. “Text messages released by the House Intelligence Committee last week reveal that a top Nunes aide named Derek Harvey – who on Trump’s National Security Council before he joined Nunes’ staff – sought direct contact with Ukrainian officials in an effort to smear former Vice President Joe Biden.”

Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, has been a leading defender of the president.

“For months, Nunes has acted as Trump’s attack dog, defending the president from accusations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden. Nunes sat in House Intelligence Committee meetings and derided the impeachment proceedings against Trump as a ‘hoax.’ Yet he was sitting on a ticking time bomb the entire time. The newly-released texts prove … that Nunes’ staff also engaged in secret efforts to damage Biden,” the newspaper noted. “Nunes knew the Ukraine allegations were true because his office was involved in the same plot. But he used his position in Congress as a platform to spread lies and mislead the public.”

The editorial declared that it is “undeniable” that the Fresno Republican lied.

“Regardless of whether you lean Democratic or Republican, here’s an undeniable fact: Nunes lied. He lied to the American people and to his own constituents about the Ukraine allegations, dismissing them although he knew they were true. He deliberately misled the American people by attempting to undermine impeachment hearings that examined an anti-Biden effort in which his own office had direct involvement,” The Bee noted. “Even if you support President Trump, there’s no denying the fact that Nunes’ actions have backfired and will only hurt Trump. Knowing his own staff was neck-deep in an effort to smear Biden using foreign contacts, Nunes should have let someone else play defense.”

The newspaper seemed to conclude it is time for Nunes to leave Congress.

“Devin Nunes has betrayed the truth, betrayed the trust of voters and, quite possibly, betrayed our country. We don’t know exactly where this new evidence will lead, or what fate has in store for Nunes, but we do know this: The people of California’s 22nd congressional district deserve better,” The Bee wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats want to call the GOP’s ‘bluff’ on ransoming Hunter Biden for other witnesses: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

On Monday, the Washington Post's Robert Costa reported that some Democrats are warming up to the idea of allowing Republicans to call Hunter Biden to testify in the impeachment trial in exchange for witnesses of their own — believing that Republicans are bluffing and would get very little out of such a deal:

This point from Sen. Brown is something I heard a bit about in last hour or so, talking to some Dems. They think Cruz and others are offering up Bolton for Hunter Biden as a political gambit and "want to call the bluff," as one Dem aide put it to me. https://t.co/dS5iD7IYBm

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s poll numbers have tanked in the last month — and even his supporters agree he broke the law: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump excitedly promoted his 51 percent approval, though he didn't say what that approval was for.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1217927213179338758

As it turns out, 51 percent of Americans support removing Trump from office, a new CNN poll showed. The number prompted a flood of people talking about the 51 percent on Twitter Monday afternoon.

It's a shocking number that even President Bill Clinton didn't have to contend with when he was impeached.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Company condemns employee who waved pro-sex assault sign at Richmond gun rally — while wearing Trump mask

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

A masked right-wing gun protester appeared at the Virginia Capitol in Richmond Monday for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Unfortunately for him, however, his employee witnessed the sign the man was carrying.

While he may have been wearing a Donald Trump mask, the logo of his company was still on his jacket, prompting a swift response form the company he works for

https://twitter.com/shannonrwatts/status/1219397743073878021?s=21

"In response to an image posted on social media this morning, we want the public to know that we do not condone the beliefs and/or behavior in question, as they are in direct opposition to our core values of integrity, quality, relationships and safety. We strongly condemn the highly offensive language used and intent of a sign carried by a former employee wearing a Henderson, Inc. jacket. The insulting language does not reflect the integrity and other deeply held core values of our company," Henderson, Inc. said in a statement on Facebook.

Continue Reading
 
 
