Donald Trump claims ‘spectacular’ US economic success in Davos
President Donald Trump sought on Tuesday to sell the United States to the global business community, telling an economic conference in the Swiss Alps that America’s economic turnaround has been “nothing short of spectacular.”
Trump addressed the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, hours before his historic impeachment trial was to reconvene in the U.S. Senate in Washington.
Trump reminded the audience that when he spoke here two years ago, early in his presidency, “I told you that we had launched the great American comeback.”
“Today I’m proud to declare the United States is in the midst of an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen before,” the president said.
Trump’s participation in the annual gathering of political and business elites in the Alpine ski resort will provide a conspicuous split-screen moment in a presidency familiar with them. The two-day Swiss visit will test Trump’s ability to balance his anger over being impeached with a desire to project leadership on the world stage.
Speculation had mounted that Trump would cancel the trip due to the Senate trial, but aides said he remains focused on producing results for the American people.
Climate issues were to be a main theme at the forum and “Act on Climate” was written in the snow at the landing zone where Trump’s Marine One helicopter set down in Davos. Trump, however, said he was attending the forum to encourage businesses to invest in the U.S.
“America is thriving. America is flourishing and yes, America is winning again like never before,” Trump said before talking about a newly signed trade deal with China and a pending trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.
Trump also spoke of record low unemployment, stock market gains and millions removed from unemployment.
Trump planned to meet with world leaders and business executives after the speech.
Swooping in for his second appearance at the conference, Trump was set to depart on Wednesday, jetting back to Washington, which is consumed by the impeachment trial.
(AP)
Lev Parnas’ attorney knocks down Mike Pence denials by tweeting out video of them together
Lev Parnas' lawyer tweeted out a video of the indicted businessman socializing with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife to counter their denials of knowing him.
"I don't know the guy," Pence said last week, but attorney Joseph Bondy shared a video showing Parnas hobnobbing with the vice president and his wife Karen Pence, reported The Daily Beast.
“Pence does indeed know the guy," Bondy tweeted.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe points out the most ‘alarming’ aspect of Trump’s struggle to read the Constitution
President Donald Trump reportedly stumbled when trying to read the Constitution, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough noticed the portion he struggled to understand was the section he has claimed gives him unlimited power.
Washington Post reporters Philip Bump and Carol Leonnig discussed an episode recounted in their new book, "A Very Stable Genius," where Trump encountered great difficulty reading Article II for a documentary film project.
"The Constitution, written so long ago, ii's difficult language to read for the first time, but it was clear to the people in that room that Trump was just not familiar with this founding document," Bump told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "He stumbled over these words. He performed in a very different manner than the other previous presidents who did this interview. Mike Pence read portions of the Constitution and was fine. Ted Cruz memorized it as a high school debater and performed just fine."
2020 Election
Pence keeping his head down and plotting his own presidential future as Trump goes on trial: report
According to a report at Politico, Vice President Mike Pence hopes to keep his distance from the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump in the hopes he doesn't get swept up in it and cripple his own presidential aspirations.
With the president's impeachment set to begin on Tuesday -- as lawmakers debate the rules set forth by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) -- Pence will attempt to stay on the sidelines, going so far as to head overseas to meet with the Pope as the historic trial begins.