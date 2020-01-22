Donald Trump’s Secretary of State apparently thinks Spanish is spoken in Lebanon

The president of United States is often criticized for getting his facts wrong, especially when it comes to understanding the world.

Trump made up the country of “Nambia” while not knowing that Bhutan and Nepal (which he pronounced “nipple”) are real countries. He said the country of Belgium “is a beautiful city” and once told the prime minister of India that the country does not share a border with China (their shared border is 2,500 miles).

He even once thought Paris was in Germany.

Man shot inside Paris police station. Just announced that terror threat is at highest level. Germany is a total mess-big crime. GET SMART! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2016

The president does not appear to be the only member of his administration who is confused by simple facts about the globe.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday suggested that Spanish is spoken in Lebanon.

Pompeo: "The protests taking place today in Lebanon are saying to Hizballah, 'No mas.' No more." — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) January 22, 2020