Doug Collins whines to reporters: It’s not fair that everybody believes John Bolton over Donald Trump

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), a member of the president’s impeachment defense, complained on Monday that President Donald Trump has less credibility than former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Collins made the remarks to reporters hours after The New York Times leaked part of a manuscript from Bolton’s book, which suggests that the president wanted a quid pro quo before sending military aid to Ukraine.

“It’s interesting to hear the questions,” Collins said, interrupting another member’s answer. “If John Bolton says it, it must be true. Even though the president said it didn’t happen, [Attorney General William Barr] said it didn’t happen.”

“You talk about relevance,” the Georgia Republican said to one reporter. “Why wouldn’t it be relevant to have Adam Schiff as a witness? When him and his staff met with the whistleblower before it became public, they wanted the whistleblower out there, but when it came public he meddled or his staff actually had contact with [the whistleblower] then it’s a relevance issue.”

Collins added: “It’s interesting me today that they say these are ‘relevant’ witnesses. Where was the call for relevant witnesses when Adam Schiff was holding his underground hearings?”

“The premise of your question is Bolton undoubtedly must be right,” the congressman complained. “The president undoubtedly must be wrong. We prove that wrong over and over again. And the president’s team is going to do that again today.”

With that, Trump’s impeachment team left the microphones.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.