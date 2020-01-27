Doug Collins whines to reporters: It’s not fair that everybody believes John Bolton over Donald Trump
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), a member of the president’s impeachment defense, complained on Monday that President Donald Trump has less credibility than former National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Collins made the remarks to reporters hours after The New York Times leaked part of a manuscript from Bolton’s book, which suggests that the president wanted a quid pro quo before sending military aid to Ukraine.
“It’s interesting to hear the questions,” Collins said, interrupting another member’s answer. “If John Bolton says it, it must be true. Even though the president said it didn’t happen, [Attorney General William Barr] said it didn’t happen.”
“You talk about relevance,” the Georgia Republican said to one reporter. “Why wouldn’t it be relevant to have Adam Schiff as a witness? When him and his staff met with the whistleblower before it became public, they wanted the whistleblower out there, but when it came public he meddled or his staff actually had contact with [the whistleblower] then it’s a relevance issue.”
Collins added: “It’s interesting me today that they say these are ‘relevant’ witnesses. Where was the call for relevant witnesses when Adam Schiff was holding his underground hearings?”
“The premise of your question is Bolton undoubtedly must be right,” the congressman complained. “The president undoubtedly must be wrong. We prove that wrong over and over again. And the president’s team is going to do that again today.”
With that, Trump’s impeachment team left the microphones.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
France warns Pentagon Africa cuts would ‘severely limit’ counter-terror ops
French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly warned Monday that expected cuts to the Pentagon's African operations would hamper efforts against jihadist groups, especially in the Sahel region.
But US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper made clear that the United States was prepared to reduce its global military footprint and that African operations could be affected -- while giving no details about how severely.
"US support is critical to our operations, and its reduction would severely limit our effectiveness in our operations against terrorists," Parly said in a joint news conference with Esper in Washington.
‘Like a kleptocracy’: Investigation details how GOP lawmakers cashed in on Trump tax cuts
"It's bad enough that President Trump's and congressional Republicans' GOP tax scam betrayed workers—it's even worse that they're lining their own pockets off it."
An investigation into the effects of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act found that while the law has not delivered the promised boost in wages or business investment, it has fattened the pockets of the Republican lawmakers who ushered the measure through Congress despite widespread public opposition.
CNN
‘It’s just a lie’: CNN’s Tapper nails Trump for blatant falsehood about John Bolton testimony
CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday nailed President Donald Trump for blatantly lying about the potential impeachment trial testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton.
Tapper specifically rebutted an earlier tweet from Trump in which he falsely claimed the House Democrats never even bothered asking Bolton to testify during their impeachment inquiry last year.
"The idea that the house of representatives never even asked John Bolton to testify is just a lie," he said. "It's false."
Tapper then displayed the exact letter that House Democrats sent to Bolton requesting his testimony at their hearings.