‘Draconian’ travel curbs needed to halt spread of virus: scientists
Governments need to implement “draconian” travel curbs to stop a mystery coronavirus in China becoming a global epidemic, a team of experts mapping the outbreak said Monday.
Scientists at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) presented a briefing warning that the spread of the deadly SARS-like virus that first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan was accelerating.
“We have to be prepared that this particular epidemic may be about to become a global epidemic,” said Gabriel Leung, head of the team.
“Substantial, draconian measures limiting population mobility should be taken sooner, rather than later.”
Leung leads a group of researchers who are mapping the virus, which has so far infected more than 2,700 people in China and killed 81 people.
While the epicentre remains in Wuhan and the central Chinese province of Hubei, it has since spread to some of the country’s biggest cities — including Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing, and the southern cities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou.
“We are expecting to see epicentres of self-sustaining epidemics in these other major city clusters on the mainland,” Leung predicted.
Given those cities have major regional and international transport links it was “highly likely” they would spread the virus further afield once those cities have self-sustaining outbreaks, he added.
The Wuhan virus has been detected in a dozen other countries — as far afield as North America and Europe — but only via a handful of people who travelled primarily from the epicentre in Wuhan.
The latest models from HKU warned that the number of actual infections was likely to be much higher than the official tolls, which only account for those who have been found and have tested positive.
HKU believes as many as 44,000 people may have been infected as of Saturday after evidence emerged suggesting people may be infectious even when they are not showing symptoms.
Leung said the number of infections would likely double every six days, peaking in April and May for those places currently dealing with an outbreak, although effective public health measures could bring that rate down.
The Chinese government has sealed off Wuhan and neighbouring cities, effectively trapping tens of millions of people, in a bid to contain the virus.
But some experts have warned those measures came too late, with millions leaving the region for the annual Lunar New Year holiday before the lockdown.
Leung said the lockdowns implemented by China were “absolutely correct”, although he said the measures “may not be able to substantially change the course of this epidemic in the other major city clusters”.
The HKU team is part of the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Control, a network of academics around the world that help monitor new virus outbreaks.
Portuguese hacker says he is behind Angola corruption leaks
Lawyers for a Portuguese computer hacker said on Monday he was responsible for revealing the dealings of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, a corruption scandal with fallout across Europe and Africa.
The hacker, Rui Pinto, handed over a hard drive "containing all data related to the recent revelations concerning Ms. Isabel Dos Santos’s fortune" to a whistleblowing organisation in 2018, his lawyers said.
The tycoon daughter of former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos now faces a slew of corruption allegations stretching across Angola's state oil and diamond industries and banks -- all of which she has denied in interviews from London.
‘The floodgates are open’: Bolton bombshells may force GOP senators to approve impeachment witnesses
The leak of John Bolton's new book may force Senate Republicans to agree to additional testimony in the impeachment trial.
The former national security adviser revealed that President Donald Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden, and GOP sources told Axios that new evidence would be enough to convince Republicans to approve witness testimony.
Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," due out March 17, claims Trump told him "he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens," according to the New York Times.
Born in Auschwitz, survivor says stories of atrocity must be told
Her mother was so malnourished that the Nazi camp guards did not even know she was pregnant.
"She didn't show very much at three months, she didn't show very much at nine months, either -- I was so little, I was just one pound at birth," says Angela Orosz Richt, a survivor of Auschwitz, who was born in Nazi Germany's most infamous death camp.
She was born on December 21, 1944, just weeks before the camp was liberated -- and six months after the Nazis deported her mother from Hungary to the camp in occupied Poland, where they killed over 1.1 million people, mostly Jews from across Europe.