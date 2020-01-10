Quantcast
Connect with us

Duchess Meghan Markle returns to Canada — and may ‘stay there for the foreseeable future’: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has returned to Canada following the couple’s bombshell announcement that they were quitting their frontline royal duties, it emerged Friday, as the monarch held urgent talks with her family to resolve the crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an extended Christmas holiday in Canada with their son before returning to break the news this week that they would “step back” from their royal roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that Meghan flew back on Thursday, having never intended to be in Britain long, and “may stay there for the foreseeable future.”

“I can confirm reports that the duchess is in Canada,” the couple’s spokeswoman told AFP, without confirming the Mail’s report that Harry was likely to join his wife and eight-month-old son in Canada shortly.

Several Canadian media reported Meghan had returned to Vancouver island off the country’s Pacific coast, where the family spent the year-end holidays and where baby Archie had remained with his nanny.

Senior royals were caught off guard by Wednesday’s announcement that the Sussexes wanted to seek a “progressive new role” and divide their time between Britain and North America.

In Washington, President Donald Trump weighed in, telling Fox News that he found the spat “sad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just have such respect for the queen. I don’t think this should be happening,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth II’s office issued a terse statement the same evening, saying there were “complicated issues that will take time to work through”.

But a palace source on Thursday said the queen had instructed aides to work “at pace” with Meghan and Harry and the government “to find workable solutions”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The process was expected to take “days, not weeks”, the source said.

Media reports said the queen held a series of calls on Thursday involving Harry, his brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry and Meghan said they intended to continue to “fully support” the queen and “collaborate” with senior royals.

They also want to keep their home on the queen’s Windsor Castle estate as their British base, while aiming to become financially independent.

But questions are being raised about what this means in practice, as their security is paid for by the state and they receive funds from the queen and from Charles.

ADVERTISEMENT

– Finding a role –

William and Harry have always held a special place in many Britons’ hearts because of their mother, Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997.

With their wives, Kate and Meghan, they have been viewed as the modern face of the royal family, hailed for bringing fresh energy to the institution.

But the younger prince, who has struggled with his role, last year revealed he has been growing apart from his brother, who as second in line to the throne is increasingly pursuing a different path.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry has been open about his mental health issues and he and Meghan last year admitted to struggling with the spotlight following their wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and Archie’s birth a year later.

The couple have also lashed out at negative news coverage, some of which Harry says was racist — in light of Meghan’s biracial heritage.

They have recently taken several newspapers to court — a highly confrontational approach by royal standards.

Royal media expert Peter Hunt, who has interviewed Harry several times, told AFP that he thought the prince feared “the media might play a part in him losing her” through their critical reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prince Harry’s relationship with the media went bad and has got progressively worse ever since his mother died,” he added.

The decision by the couple, who recently registered the trademark Sussex Royal, to effectively resign their royal roles follows a turbulent year for the Windsors.

Harry’s uncle Prince Andrew announced he was retiring from public duties after a disastrous TV interview about his friendship with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

There was one bright spot for Harry, though: if he ever moved to Canada, a majority of Canadians would welcome him as the country’s next governor general, a poll found.

Sixty one percent would support Harry replacing the current holder of the post — who represents Queen Elizabeth II in the former colony — when her term expires, according to the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

737 MAX was ‘designed by clowns’ who were ‘supervised by monkeys’: Boeing rocked by ‘damning’ emails

Published

30 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Boeing employees bantered about whether the 737 MAX was safe to fly and joked that the aircraft was "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys," according to emails released late Thursday.

"Would you put your family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn't," a Boeing employee wrote to a colleague in one newly-released exchange conducted about eight months before the first of two fatal MAX crashes.

"No," the colleague answered.

The communications, released by Boeing following their disclosure to lawmakers and regulators, raised fresh questions about the aerospace giant, which has been in crisis mode since March following a pair of MAX crashes that claimed 346 lives and grounded the company's best-selling plane.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Duchess Meghan Markle returns to Canada — and may ‘stay there for the foreseeable future’: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Prince Harry's wife Meghan has returned to Canada following the couple's bombshell announcement that they were quitting their frontline royal duties, it emerged Friday, as the monarch held urgent talks with her family to resolve the crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an extended Christmas holiday in Canada with their son before returning to break the news this week that they would "step back" from their royal roles.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that Meghan flew back on Thursday, having never intended to be in Britain long, and "may stay there for the foreseeable future."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace rips ‘communications calamity’ at the White House as they cannot ‘get their stories straight’

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace drew upon her experience as a White House communications director for the George W. Bush administration during the Iraq War to analyze the Trump administration's "communications calamity" during the new hostilities with Iran.

"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms today in a letter to her colleagues that she will submit the two articles of impeachment next week," Wallace reported. "The House impeached Donald Trump, of course, for abusing his power while carrying out U.S. foreign policy."

"As the president himself faced with his closest brush yet with the possibility of war, one can't but help but wonder if he used withholding the aid with any remorse. One Trump ally told me last night, 'he has zero capacity for empathy' so I'm guessing the answer is slim to none on that front," Wallace noted.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image