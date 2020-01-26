Dutch government offers first apology for WWII persecution of Jews
Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Sunday made the Netherlands’ first government apology for the war-time persecution of Jews.
“Now the last survivors are still with us, I apologise today in the name of the government for what the authorities did at that time,” Rutte said.
He was giving an address in Amsterdam in memory of victims of the Holocaust on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz.
Only 38,000 of the 140,000 Jews who lived in the Netherlands survived World War II, but no government apology had been offered for the role the authorities played.
The question of an apology was raised in 2012 when Rutte was also prime minister. He said then that not enough information was available about government action during the war and there was “not broad enough support” for an official apology.
In 1995, Queen Beatrix said in a speech to the Israeli parliament that the Dutch had done enough to help their Jewish compatriots during the war.
In 2000, then prime minister Wim Kok apologised for the “icy welcome” Nazi camp survivors received on their return to the Netherlands, which the Nazis occupied from 1940-1945.
– ‘A pity we had to wait’ –
On Sunday, Rutte went further saying: “Our government institutions did not act as guardians of justice and security. Too many civil servants carried out the orders of the occupiers.
“The bitter consequences of the drawing up of registers (of Jews) and of the expulsions have not been adequately recognised, nor recognised in time,” Rutte added.
“On the whole, it was too little too late. Too little protection. Too little help. Too little recognition.”
“Seventy-five years after Auschwitz, anti-Semitism is still amongst us. That’s exactly why we fully recognise what happened and say it out loud,” Rutte said.
A number of Holocaust survivors were present at the ceremony to hear Rutte’s apology.
“I lost everything during the war,” said Zoni Weisz, in comments to Dutch broadcaster NOS.
Weisz, who was a child during the war, lost his parents, brother and sisters, all of whom perished in the Nazi death camps.
“They cannot have died in vain,” said the 82-year-old. “In this respect, it is important that apologies be made. And for myself, I accepted them.
“A pity we had to wait 75 years,” he added.
Holocaust survivors will gather in Auschwitz on Monday to mark 75 years since Soviet troops liberated the camp, while world leaders held a sombre remembrance ceremony in Jerusalem last Thursday.
More than 1.1 million people, mainly Jews, were killed at Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Billie Eilish wins first Grammy — for Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish, a goth-leaning artist whose innovative pop-rock-trap sound has won her legions of fans, beat out four industry heavyweights Sunday to take home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.
The 18-year-old bested veterans Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran to score the award for her debut studio album "when we all fall asleep, where do we go?"
"I feel like I'm not supposed to be here," she told E! television after the win was announced. "Life is weird."
Eilish, who arrived on the red carpet wearing a Gucci pantsuit with lime green accents, was among this year's most-nominated artists with six, and is the youngest person ever nominated in all of the four top categories.
China death toll spikes to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed
China said on Monday that the death toll from a deadly viral outbreak spiked to 80 as the hard-hit epicentre province of Hubei suffered 24 new fatalities, while total confirmed cases nationwide rose sharply to 2,744.
While there were no new deaths confirmed outside of Hubei, the national tally of verified infections rose by 769, around half of them in Hubei, the National Health Commission said. It said 461 of those infected were in serious condition.
China has locked down Hubei in the country's centre, an unprecedented operation affecting tens of millions of people and intended to slow transmission of the respiratory virus.
‘Now we see why’ Trump blocked Bolton from testifying — and Republicans are barring witnesses: Adam Schiff
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is one of the handful of members of Congress who have served as managers for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. He has not only navigated the past week of the trial, but he conducted the first major hearing.
After the New York Times revealed key facts from former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book, Schiff said that it was clear the information Bolton has is why Trump blocked him from testifying.
“I think you have to for the sake of the office,” Trump told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham when she asked if he would block Bolton.